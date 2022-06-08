'Black Adam' trailer: Dwayne Johnson plays DC superhero

June 8 (UPI) -- DC is giving a glimpse of the new film Black Adam.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam, aka Black Adam.

Black Adam is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The film is a spinoff of Shazam! (2019) starring Zachary Levi and follows the titular Black Adam (Johnson), a morally ambiguous ancient Egyptian with superpowers.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel and Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson.

Johnson reflected on his "incredible journey" with Black Adam after wrapping filming on the movie in July 2021.

"Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second," he tweeted at the time. "The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing."

Black Adam opens in theaters Oct. 21.

