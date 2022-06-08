ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ole Miss Football Target Garner Talks Camp, Rebel Offer

By The Grove Report Staff
 3 days ago

Louisiana pass rusher picks up SEC offer at Ole Miss camp

An emerging Louisiana talent traveled to Oxford and earned an offer from the Rebel program while working at camp.

The new target to know for Lane Kiffin and company is Jah'rie Garner, a class of 2023 outside linebacker projection coming from the storied New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine program.

"It was great, the coaches had energy, which made the players bring some energy," Garner told The Grove Report . "They taught us like we were there players so everything was great there.

"Me and the coach Maurice (Crum) had a workout after the camp and we just got some really good work in. He said he liked what he seen and he wants the offer me as a outside linebacker."

Not only did Garner take in the camp and get time with the coaching staff, but he also toured the campus and spent more time around current Ole Miss football players.

"I love it, all the coaches are like brothers to their guys so I know it would be like a family over there," he said. "They are definitely on my top for sure. I can’t wait to take some more visits."

Listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Garner has recently added offers from Colorado, Tulane, Marshall, Florida International, Southern, Nicholls State and others.

Going forward, the rising-senior pass rusher hopes to continue to elevate his recruiting profile with plans to hit more camps and compete for scholarship offers.

It appears Ole Miss, being his first SEC offer, will remain in the race for the foreseeable future. LSU, Florida, Texas and others have hosted him for unofficial visits this year, to date, while additional programs are keeping tabs on his progress beyond the spring.

