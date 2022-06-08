Richmond baseball matures on and off field to earn first winning record since 2019

RICHMOND, Ind. — Dave Marker called out his team the first day on the job.

“I told them, ‘Guys, you’re not a 5-15 ballclub. That’s on you. You’ve got more talent than you think.’”

Richmond baseball went 5-15 in 2021. Marker calling out his players at the beginning of 2022 did two things: It let them know they underachieved, but it also let them know their new head coach believed in them.

“He’s actually letting us know that we are way better than we played last year,” junior Nick Whalen said. “Last year, we just didn’t try. To me, I feel like we didn’t try or put in the effort. This year, we realized we can put something into it if we all lock in and play together as a team. This year, I feel like we’ve come together.”

The Red Devils came together to start the 2022 season with a 12-3 record. They went 1-7 the rest of the way, but they had clearly taken big steps toward changing the culture of the program.

Marker said a lot of the success to start the year was a direct correlation to how far the players have come with their mental maturity. They’re “playing for one another, playing unselfish and keeping each other up.”

The players are starting to see it, too. Senior Hayden Scalf led by example last year as one of the team’s top pitchers. He’s done the same this year, but he’s also leading with his voice. When he’s not on the mound, you can hear him talking up his team in the field or at the top step of the dugout.

“Last year, leadership was something that we struggled with just because we weren’t leading in the right way that players would respond to,” Scalf said. “Now that we have mostly returning players, the leaders of the team understood how we need to lead, how we can be positive and encouraging and make sure our underclassmen know how to lead the next generation.”

Another player who has led by example has been Whalen. The junior shortstop led the team in hits and was the anchor of a defense that only committed 10 errors all year. Marker said the junior class had the loudest voice this season, and Whalen was at the forefront.

“He’s done a heck of a job, and he’s having a great year,” Marker said of Whalen. “I haven’t seen a better defensive shortstop in the area or anybody we’ve played, and he’s hitting the crap out of the ball for us. He just does it all. He’s our engine.”

Marker was Richmond’s pitching coach in 2019. He then held the head coaching job at Seton Catholic through 2021 before returning to Richmond at the helm. In his two-year absence, the Red Devils went through multiple coaching changes. When he came back, he was a familiar face. While only the seniors had experienced his coaching style, he was a breath of fresh air, and there was an immediate sense of stability that the program hadn’t had for a while.

“My freshman year was a big growing year for me,” Scalf said. “In terms of how to think of not only a pitcher but a player, (Marker) helped me a lot. I carried the lessons he taught me over the last couple years. This year, we’re starting to see it into effect, and he’s just adding on to what he taught me freshman year.”

One of Marker’s goals coming into this season was to simplify the game for his players. He said he focuses on what he calls the three G’s: get on, get over and get in. Offensively, your first job is to get on base. Once you do that, the next man’s job is to get that runner over to scoring position. Then, it’s the next man’s job to get that runner in to score.

Marker called it “simple baseball.” By helping his players realize how simple the game can be when you play as a team, he also helped them in ways that go beyond the ball diamond.

While he said he’s enjoyed watching the Red Devils improve on the field, Marker’s No. 1 goal is to get his players to college. Coincidentally, Marker’s style sounds similar to Ken Carter, the basketball coach of Richmond High School in California from the movie “Coach Carter.”

“It’s somebody else’s job to guide these guys and turn them into young men, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Marker said. “I think they’re buying in to what we want to do. They don’t talk as much about wins and losses. They play the game, and they play for one another. That’s what I think is most important.”

The Red Devils finished the season 13-10. While they were focused on more than just what was on the scoreboard this year, they could hold on to knowing they had a winning record for the first time since 2019.

“It feels amazing,” Scalf said with a sigh of relief.

“Anything’s better than 5-15,” Whalen added with a smile.

