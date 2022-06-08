Opinion: Democrats want gun control

After the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, the media and the Dems try to portray this as an everyday occurrence. They have now defined mass shootings as four killed. That happens nearly every weekend in Chicago, which they fail to mention or address.

In Buffalo, prior to the shooting 188 people had been killed or wounded. All the major urban cities controlled by Democrats are experiencing increases in homicides and crime. Since the 500 riots in 2020, and the defund police along with no bails or lax penalties crime has risen across the country.

I haven't had a dry eye since the shooting in Texas. I agreed with a lot that Matthew had to say yesterday. We as a country need to address a lot of issues. Since the 2013 shootings, $3.1 billion was set aside to harden all the schools in the country from illegal entry and weapons being brought into the buildings.

Believe or not Chuck Schumer stopped this in the Senate. The Dems want gun control and nothing else. Remember both in Texas and Florida, the back door was unlocked and the police officer on duty either hid behind a wall or was not to be found at the school. Also in Florida, the shooter had been visited by the Sheriff's Office 37 times and the FBI ignored a warning on the shooter.

It's obvious, we have a two-tiered justice system, one for the progressives and another for the conservatives. DOJ Myrick is sending the FBI after parents in Virginia for complaining about teaching of racist ideas in their curriculum.

They are saying that our biggest concern in this country is white supremist or domestic terrorists. Nothing about Antifa, BLM or the gangs running rampant in the streets doing smash and grab.

Joe has earned his low approval ratings on the economy, gas prices, immigration, inflation, crime and his failure to even address the shortage of baby formulas. The illegal immigrants have the formula available at the border whereas our shelves are 70% empty.

He plans to lift sanctions on Chinese solar panels, which will be a boon to the Chinese economy and do nothing for us. They control almost 90% of the solar panel market.

Joe's answer to energy is solar, wind and wishful thinking.

The Democrats talk about saving Democracy by ending the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court and making DC the 51st state. Result would be one Social State.

Thurman Linker is a resident of Cramerton.