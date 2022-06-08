ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead Girl

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXkgL_0g4KF7O300
* Missing * Brianna Williamson Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old Long Island girl.

Brianna Williamson, of Hempstead, was reported missing to Nassau County Police around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 7.

According to detectives, Brianna was last seen in the vicinity of Hempstead High School located at 301 N. Franklin St.

She is described as being Black, 5-foot-9, 130 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Brianna was last seen wearing black colored pants, a blue-colored polo style shirt, and white-colored shoes.

Her destination is unknown, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her location to contact Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Burglarizing Norfolk Home

A 33-year-old New York man is accused of burglarizing a Connecticut home. Police responded to a report of a burglary in the Litchfield County town of Norfolk at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, according to Connecticut State Police. At the scene, troopers found a hammer and crowbar used...
NORFOLK, CT
TBR News Media

Arrest made in the case of human remains found in Centereach in 2020

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Centereach man for the murder of Henry Hernandez, then 16, of Riverhead, whose remains were found in Centereach in March of 2020. Following an investigation, Homicide Squad detectives arrested John Mann Jr., 19, of Centereach, and charged him with Murder 2nd Degree. He will be lodged at the Yaphank Correctional Facility and is scheduled to be arraigned June 13 at the Supreme Court in Riverhead.
CENTEREACH, NY
CBS New York

Strangers credited with saving woman from burning wreck

SAYVILLE, N.Y. - A brave Long Island couple jumped into action when they saw a horrible crash, pulling over immediately to help a driver whose car burst into flames. On Wednesday night, the Sayville couple driving home to their daughter spotted a horrible crash. They pulled over immediately to help. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports state police are crediting the good Samaritans with saving the life of 58-year-old driver who, it's believed, suffered a medical emergency. "My wife was screaming 'there's somebody entrapped in the car,'" Karl Ott said. Karl and his wife, Christine, were driving home to Sayville on the Southern State Parkway. Ahead...
SAYVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Hempstead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hempstead, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
NBC New York

Woman and Mother Robbed at Gunpoint in Front of Long Island Home: Police

Families in a Long Island community are on guard after learning that a woman and her mother were robbed at gunpoint just outside their front door, according to police. The attacked occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on June 3 in Bay Shore. A man was armed with a gun when he robbed the woman, who was with her mother, out front of the Hecksher Avenue house, police said.
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

Missing Teen Last Seen Yesterday Morning at Hempstead Middle School

The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a Missing Juvenile from Hempstead that occurred at 8:15am on Thursday June 9, 2022 and was reported to Police at 12:55am on Friday June 10, 2022. According to Detectives, Samanta Martinez, 13, was last seen when she was dropped off at the ABGS Middle...
News 12

Police: 2 teens confirmed dead in apparent drowning incident

Two 13-year-old boys are dead despite attempts by authorities to rescue them after they fell into the water in a Queens neighborhood, police say. The incident happened in the neighborhood of Broad Channel at around 11:45 a.m. The fire department sent nine rescue swimmers in the water searching for the...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brianna Brown
Herald Community Newspapers

A Queens man and V.S. woman charged with assault

A Queens man and North Valley Stream woman were arrested for assaulting a resident after criminally trespassing at his home last Thursday. Nassau County police responded to a disturbance on Kent Road at around 3:30 p.m. and uncovered an alleged altercation happening between the 47-year-old homeowner and Errol Stewart, 37, of Springfield Gardens, and Camille Hyppolite, 35, of North Valley Stream.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Son Strangles Father Inside Long Island Home: Police

A Long Island man has been arrested after police said he killed his father inside their Suffolk County home. Police responded to a 911 call just before 1 p.m. Friday after a woman said that her son had strangled her husband at their home in West Babylon. Police responding to the home on Phillips Walk found 64-year-old Robert Taylor dead.
WEST BABYLON, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Falling Into Water In Merrick

A man died after falling into the water on Long Island. Officers responded to 1944 Bayberry Ave. in Merrick for a report of a man who fell into the water, Nassau County Police said. Upon arrival, officers, with the assistance of several civilians, located the victim and pulled him onto...
MERRICK, NY
Daily Voice

Man Drowns In Pool At Huntington Station Home

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The 73-year-old man was found at the bottom of a pool at his residence in Huntington Station located at Kelsey Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Suffolk County Police said. He was transported to Huntington Hospital where...
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Long Island#Hempstead High School
Daily Voice

MS-13 Member Sentenced For Massapequa Park Preserve Murder

An MS-13 gang member of Long Island has been sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for the murder of a 19-year-old man at an area park preserve in 2017. Kevin Granados-Coreas, age 23, a/k/a "Lonely," of Hempstead, was sentenced on Friday, June 10, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Poughkeepsie Man, Woman Accused Of Dealing Heroin, Fentanyl, Crack

A duo from the Hudson Valley is facing serious charges after they were allegedly caught with hardcore drugs. Ronald Bernard, age 62, and Sandra Fleming, age 66, both of the City of Poughkeepsie, were arrested after the Dutchess County Drug Task Force found them with large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Wayne Mobile Home Heroin Bust Nets Four

A couple dealing heroin from a mobile home in Wayne and two buyers were all busted after neighbors complained, authorities said. Detectives watched Travis Evans and Savannah Lee Sommer sell from their unit in Finn’s Mobile Home Park in the shadow of westbound Route 80 near the Passaic River, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Waterbury Man Nabbed On Robbery, Assault, Weapons Charges

A Connecticut man who allegedly shot and robbed a man is finally behind bars, nearly a year after the incident. New Haven County resident Steven Texidor, age 31, of Waterbury, was arrested Thursday, June 9, on multiple charges stemming from the attack, according to Connecticut State Police. Investigators said Texidor...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Stabbing At Holbrook Bar

If you’ve seen this man, police on Long Island want to hear from you. He’s accused of stabbing a man during an altercation at JDC’s Tailgaters Sports Bar in Holbrook on Saturday, May 28, according to Suffolk County Police. Investigators said four men got into a fight...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
290K+
Followers
44K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy