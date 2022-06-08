Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead Girl

* Missing * Brianna Williamson Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old Long Island girl.

Brianna Williamson, of Hempstead, was reported missing to Nassau County Police around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 7.

According to detectives, Brianna was last seen in the vicinity of Hempstead High School located at 301 N. Franklin St.

She is described as being Black, 5-foot-9, 130 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Brianna was last seen wearing black colored pants, a blue-colored polo style shirt, and white-colored shoes.

Her destination is unknown, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her location to contact Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

