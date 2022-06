Jane Jones Hall, 100, of Princeton, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Hospice Care Center in Paducah. Jane was born in Richmond to Tom and Zada Jones and graduated with a degree in education from Eastern Kentucky University, where she was Miss Eastern in 1942. She married William Petrie “Pete” Hall II in 1944 and taught first grade in Louisville while he completed his medical training. They then settled in Paducah, where they raised their two sons. After living in Nashville, Tennessee, for several years, they moved to Princeton in 2002.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO