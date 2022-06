Our latest NBA Mock Draft is built around the latest NBA Draft rumors, with a handful of trades dramatically shaking up the first-round order. The NBA Draft is less than two weeks away and rumors are already swirling about teams looking to trade up or trade down, prioritizing short- and long-term value. The Rockets have reportedly been listening to offers for the No. 3 pick. The Kings are supposedly open to moving down for a win-now veteran. Everyone assumes the Trail Blazers will shop the No. 7 pick to add more immediate help for Damian Lillard. And those are just the things everyone is talking about.

