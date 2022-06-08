Rick Caruso leads Karen Bass in race for LA mayor

The incumbent candidates fighting to hold onto their seats representing the Santa Clarita Valley have largely maintained their leads in their respective races heading into the weekend, according to the California Secretary of State’s website. Since Tuesday evening, Republican Rep. Mike Garcia and Democratic challenger Christy Smith have held...
Robert Luna won over Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but only after an updated vote tally in the Los Angeles County sheriff’s race was released Friday afternoon by the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder’s office. Luna, the former Long Beach police chief and second-place finisher, and Villanueva, who took the top...
Juneteenth is a day of Black pride, Black power, Black joy, and a day where Black people in the greater Los Angeles area come together to showcase Black culture at its finest. This is a day to wear clothing with unapologetically Black messaging. There will be several events in Los...
Click here to read the full article. (Updated with Jeffrey Katzenberg statement) The top two Los Angeles races in today’s primary election look to have both kicked the can down over to November.
Based on early results, Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso will face-off in a runoff election in six months, as neither Democrat garnered more 50% of vote to win outright their bid to be Los Angeles’ next mayor. With 39% of precincts reporting, Caruso has 41% and Bass coming in with a stronger than expected 38%. Besieged by scandals and most of the political establishment, Alex Villanueva...
Los Angeles County's first post-election results update will be released Friday with at least 400,000 vote by mail ballots still to be processed, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said.
CA-37 Sen. Sydney Kamlager will face former Los Angeles Councilman Jan Perry in the November runoff. Tina McKinnor continues to hold a less than 1,000 vote lead over Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles to finish the term vacated by Autumn Burke. Assembly District 61. Robert Pullen-Miles holds a small lead over...
You might not know this, but there's a little bit of Europe right in the heart of downtown LA called St. Vincent Court. It's a small street in the middle of the jewelry district that has a storied past. SoCal Scene's Jada Montemarano reveals the history behind this picture perfect...
LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
Some of us have voted absentee, and some of us are still hitting the "Snooze" button and waiting until tomorrow, and some of us have thrown up our arms and concluded that individual voters make no difference in Los Angeles, anyway. While some will vote for those with political experience...
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Ahead of Sunday’s LA Pride Parade in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department Friday issued a traffic advisory for the area of the event, warning motorists to avoid select streets to prevent travel delays. According to the LAPD, the following street closures will be...
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who defied police defunders and vaccine mandates, survived Tuesday’s primary but will have to head to a runoff in November to defend his re-election. The Associated Press reported that Villanueva won 34% of the vote – shy of the 50% margin required for...
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal judge Thursday tentatively signed off on Los Angeles’ proposed settlement with the LA Alliance for Human Rights in which the city will spend up to $3 billion over the next five years to develop as many as 16,000 beds or housing units for non-mentally ill members of the homeless population.
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia has taken the lead for the new 42nd Congressional District, with Republican John Briscoe trailing. The newly established district combines the current 40th and 47th Districts that were merged when California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its history. Plus, a look...
LOS ANGELES — Chinatown resident Rene Alexander has called the 124-unit Hillside Villa apartment building home for two decades. Dozens of tenants live in the building, but he says everyone feels like family. “We all know each other’s kids. We go to each other’s parties, weddings, quinceañera’s and this...
Two Democrats landed in the top spots, but the lone Republican, Josh Rodriguez, finished third with 10% of the vote. Rodriguez, a police officer, had virtually no name recognition and almost no fundraising.
The post Republican voters may be critical in mayoral runoff election appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. "We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general...
Comments / 0