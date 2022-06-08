ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

4-alarm fire on Broadway in Bayonne displaces 24 from three buildings

By Ron Zeitlinger
NJ.com
 3 days ago
A multi-family home on Broadway in Bayonne was destroyed in a four-alarm blaze Tuesday night and a total of 24 people in three buildings have been displaced from their homes, officials said Wednesday morning. No injuries have been reported...

Bayonne, NJ
hobokengirl.com

theobserver.com

