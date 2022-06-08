4-alarm fire on Broadway in Bayonne displaces 24 from three buildings

With June officially upon us, we take the time to celebrate and recognize Pride Month, the start of summer, Father’s Day, and Juneteenth, which is now a federal holiday. Since the 1800s, Juneteenth has been celebrated mostly by Black communities with events like parades, festivals, beauty pageants, educational events, and more. As the holiday gains national attention, various events and celebrations are happening throughout the country — and New Jersey is no exception. We’ve rounded up ways to celebrate Juneteenth throughout Hudson County to commemorate the freedom fought for and won so many years ago. Read on for ways to honor Juneteenth in Hudson County, New Jersey.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO