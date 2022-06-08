ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Port Huron-area home prices rise 4.2% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCW6j_0g4KDYxb00

A typical St. Clair County home listed for $279,900 in May, up 4.2% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in May was up about 3.7% from May 2021. St. Clair County's median home was 1,641 square feet for a listed price of $172 per square foot.

The St. Clair County market was busy, with a median 30 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 28 days on market. The market added 248 new home listings in May, compared with the 268 added in May 2021. The market ended the month with some 268 listings of homes for sale.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com .

Sanilac County home prices drop 0.1% to $214,900

Sanilac County's home prices fell 0.1%, to a median $214,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 37 days, from 51 days a month earlier. The typical 1,454-square-foot house had a list price of $143 per square foot.

Across metro Detroit, median home prices rose to $274,900, up 10% from a month earlier. The median home had 1,546 square feet, at a list price of $176 per square foot.

Across all of Michigan, median home prices were $277,400, rising 7.1% from a month earlier. The median Michigan home for sale had 1,617 square feet at list price of $167 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $446,950, up 5.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,861 square feet, listed at $226 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. . The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron-area home prices rise 4.2% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Port Huron, MI
Real Estate
County
Saint Clair County, MI
County
Sanilac County, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
Port Huron, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Real Estate
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Market#List Price#County Market#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

2K+
Followers
736
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy