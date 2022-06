NEW ORLEANS — Thunderstorms will develop today, but they are not expected to be as widespread as yesterday. Rain chances are only running at 40-50%. Still, where storms do develop, they could cause localized flash flooding. Thunderstorms will be very slow moving while they drop heavy rain, so flooding is a concern wherever storms do develop. Don't cancel outdoor plans, though! For some, it will stay dry. Just keep raingear on hand and have a plan on where you'll move inside in case a storm develops near you. Models this morning are showing a greater risk of a washout for southwestern areas (places like Houma and Galliano). We'll keep an eye on it!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO