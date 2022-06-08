ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa revises alcohol license policies

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A bill signed Tuesday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds establishes new retail alcohol licenses and fee structures come January. The state’s Legislative Services Agency anticipates that the changes will decrease general fund revenue by $2.9 million in fiscal year 2023 and $3.7 million in future fiscal years....

KBUR

Marches planned in six Iowa cities over proposed gun amendment

Des Moines, IA- Protest marches are planned in a half-dozen Iowa cities this weekend on gun-related legislation. Radio Iowa reports that The rallies are being organized by the nonprofit, youth-focused group March for Our Lives Iowa. One of the group’s leaders says they want to generate opposition to a pro-gun...
DES MOINES, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa governor signs Davenport-backed bill for dealing with nuisance bars into law

Starting July 1, Iowa cities can take bar owners to court to pull their liquor licenses for public safety concerns rather than relying on state regulators. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, signed into law a Davenport-backed bill to allow it on Thursday at the Davenport Police Department. The signing...
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
City
Iowa City, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 10th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
Des Moines Business Record

MedPharm Iowa rebrands as Bud & Mary’s Cannabis, plans expansions

Bud & Mary's Cannabis, with plans to invest more than $10 million into its existing cannabis production facility on Des Moines’ east side. The expansion will allow for a threefold increase in cannabis production for the Iowa program to meet increasing patient needs, and will add at least 20 new jobs, the company said in a release. Additionally, Bud & Mary's will launch a new cultivation and production facility in Michigan in the second half of 2022, as well as open a new dispensary in Michigan this summer. The company also plans to expand its existing Colorado production late this year. The name change reflects the Iowa-owned and -operated company’s growth in Iowa, Colorado and Michigan, while also honoring the legacy of the family-owned business. The company remains solely owned by Chris Nelson, whose family separately owns Kemin Industries, a global ingredients company based in Des Moines. R.W. "Bud" Nelson and his wife, Mary Nelson, founded Kemin in 1961. Chris Nelson said the name change was not the result of a merger or other similar transaction. Instead, the change is meant to better serve the company as it grows. Iowa's medical cannabis program has grown significantly. As of May, there are more than 10,000 registered patients, with more than 500 new medical cards being added every month. The Des Moines production facility expansion is expected to be complete in early 2023. More information about the company can be found on its new website.
DES MOINES, IA
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

MedPharm changes name to Bud & Mary’s, expands in Iowa and other states

Iowa’s first medical marijuana manufacturer and distributor is changing its name, planning a $10 million expansion in Iowa and moving into other states where it can legally sell recreational pot. MedPharm Iowa will become Bud & Mary’s Cannabis Co., showing a shift in the company’s focus from just medical...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Badgers Are Tough

Badgers are tough. We’ve all probably heard of the African Honey Badger and how it doesn’t give a hoot. Well, our American Badger is just as tough and probably doesn’t care much either! Badgers are found statewide in Iowa, mostly using open country. They can be found as far east as Ohio, but the core of their range is the Great Plains States like Kansas, Nebraska, and the Dakotas. Like the beaver, badgers are one of nature’s engineers. I consider them like a bulldozer or backhoe. They can move a lot of soil quickly!
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa board revokes nurse’s license for $5 million Medicare-fraud scheme

The state of Iowa has revoked the license of a nurse convicted last year of conspiring to steal $5 million from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. The state of Iowa has revoked the license of a nurse convicted of conspiring to steal $5 million from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. According to...
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KOEL 950 AM

Traveling Group of Criminals Are Targeting Eastern Iowa

A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
HIAWATHA, IA
iheart.com

Six Iowa State Park Beaches Post E-Coli Advisories

(Undated) -- Six state park beaches have put up E Coli-advisories. Two have advisories for Microcystin, and one beach has both issues. Beed’s Lake Beach (Hampton, Franklin County, IA)*. Denison Beach (Black Hawk Lake, Lake View, Sac County, IA)*. Lake Darling Beach (Brighton, Washington County, IA)*. Lake Macbride (Solon,...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa justices deny appeals by 2 men serving life for murder

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Supreme Court says two Des Moines men who were sentenced to life in prison without parole for murders committed when they were teenagers must stay behind bars. James Dorsey and Fernando Sandoval have been trying for decades to have their convictions and sentences overturned.
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Iowa senator, lawmakers announce DEFEND Act

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and several other lawmakers announced a bipartisan effort to control Iranian tensions. The DEFEND Act would require the Department of Defense to work with Jordan, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries to create a coordinated defense system in the region. This is in response to Iran boosting production of enriched uranium in an effort to grow its nuclear program.
voiceofalexandria.com

Illinois urging caution for possible contamination as people take to the water

SPRINGFIELD — With the possibility of algal blooms, state officials are urging caution as people take to the water this summer. As people take to the lakes and rivers, state officials are reminding people to use caution when there are occurrences of algal blooms, which are naturally occurring in bodies of water.
ILLINOIS STATE
KGLO News

A 3-1 vote split among Iowa’s U.S. House members on gun bill

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines called it “common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic.” The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, said the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional.
IOWA STATE

