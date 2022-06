Move aside, baseball season. Never mind, beach season. For astronomy nerds, this summer marks supermoon season. On Tuesday night, sky watchers will witness the first of three summer supermoons. A supermoon occurs when a full moon also happens to be at its closest distance to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. Supermoons appear brighter and larger to us on Earth, providing spectacular nighttime gazing if skies are clear.

ASTRONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO