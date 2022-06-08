ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Factbox: Belgium's colonial rule in Congo and what happened next

By Charlotte Campenhout, Bate Felix
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlzN2_0g4KBtNA00

BRUSSELS/DAKAR, June 8 (Reuters) - Belgium's King Philippe is on his first visit to former colony Democratic Republic of Congo, where many remain angry at Belgium's failure to apologise for decades of brutal rule. read more

Here are some facts about Belgian rule and the two countries' difficult bilateral ties since.

* As many as 10 million people are estimated to have died in Congo from killings, famine and disease between 1885 and 1908 after Belgian's King Leopold II declared the vast territory his personal property.

Under the mantle of propagating Christianity and trade in Africa, Belgium exploited Congo's riches, including rubber.

Severed hands became the infamous symbol of the colonial state where officials brutally maimed those failing to deliver harvest quotas.

Forced labour, corporal punishments, kidnapping, and slaughtering of rebellious villages were among other atrocities recorded during the period.

* As international condemnation grew, the Belgian state took Congo over in 1908. The country achieved independence 52 years later, in 1960.

A Belgian parliamentary investigation into the assassination in 1961 of Congo's independence hero Patrice Lumumba, the free country's first prime minister, concluded at the beginning of the 2000s that Belgium was "morally responsible" for his death.

In 2002, then prime minister Guy Verhofstadt apologised on for Belgian involvement. The country is yet to return to Congo a tooth, suspected to be the only remains of Lumumba, after his body was dug up by Belgian police in Congo and disposed of.

* In 2020, Belgium's current king, Philippe expressed deep regret for the "suffering and humiliation" inflicted on Congo during its 75 years under Belgian rule.

It was the first time a reigning monarch of Belgium expressed such regret, although he stopped short of formally apologising. He reaffirmed his profound regrets on Wednesday.

"I sense a lot of nervousness in Belgium regarding a formal apology as Congo might use it to demand financial reparations", Nadia Nsayi, a political scientist who specialises in Congo, told Reuters.

Belgium has struggled to come to terms with its colonial past and its government has never expressed regret the same way King Philippe has done although in 2020 a Congo committee was established in the wake of the global anti-racism protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

* Belgium is yet to return thousands of Congolese art works including statues, elephant ivory masks, manuscripts and musical instruments looted by Belgian and other European collectors, scientists and explorers during the colonial era. read more

Apart from returning looted art, Nsayi said reparation policy could also cover updating Belgian school curriculums and trade treaties that benefit Congolese people.

With limited education about Belgium's rule in Congo, there is little awareness of the brutality of its colonial past in the broader society.

Some Belgian families still remember their relatives who served in Congo and the tradition of "Black Pete" - a clownish servant portrayed by white people in Blackface, helping St. Nicholas bring gifts to children - remains popular though is increasingly seen as discriminatory.

Editing by Gabriela Baczynska and Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian forces targeting south of Izium - UK defence update

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces have increased their efforts to advance to the south of the town of Izium in eastern Ukraine, likely wanting to secure further options in the region, a British military update said on Thursday. "Russia's progress on the Izium axis had remained stalled since...
POLITICS
Reuters

Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal

June 11 (Reuters) - Australia's new Labor-led government has reached a 555 million euro($583.58 million)settlement over a controversial decision last year to scrap the French submarine deal, a move Canberra hopes will help repair the rift between the two countries. Australia last year cancelled a multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Verhofstadt
Person
Patrice Lumumba
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congo Free State#Ivory#Brussels Dakar#Belgian
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Christianity
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

473K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy