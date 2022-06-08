ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Propelled by Youngsters, Phillies Win Fifth Straight

By Kade Kistner
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies grind out a 3-2 win against the Milwaukee Brewers as the youngsters shined.

The Philadelphia Phillies keep on rolling as they won their fifth straight game on Tuesday night. It was the first of three against the Milwaukee Brewers who currently lead the NL Central.

The Brewers are a tough team and represent a challenging test to the Phillies as they try to dig themselves out of a hole in both the NL East and Wild Card races. Coming into the matchup, the Brewers are boasting one of the best pitching staffs in baseball and a prolific bullpen.

While Philadelphia has built their hopes around the offense, sound pitching can still act as a kryptonite. Fortunately, that was not the case on Tuesday as the Phillies rallied back to win 3-2.

Ranger Suárez pitched incredibly well going 7.0 innings while allowing just two earned runs. It was a bounce back performance the Venezuelan needed after having a rocky start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Phillies offense did notch nine hits on the evening despite scoring just three runs. However, it was a good sign to see as most of the hits came from struggling hitters trying to break out of slumps. Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins hit two, while Mickey Moniak and Alec Bohm recorded one.

Yet, the highlight, or highlights, of the game were the two home runs Philadelphia hit in the top of the ninth to not just tie the game, but to take the lead.

The first of the two was rocketed by Bohm. Not only did it tie the ballgame in the ninth, but it was hit off of Josh Hader. Up until that point, Hader had not allowed a run in 40 innings dating back to July of 2021. He fell just short of claiming the Major League record for most consecutive scoreless innings.

Philadelphia Phillies Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling Celebrating

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As improbable as the first was, the second had to have been even more so. Philadelphia pinch hit Matt Vierling who was just recalled to the team that very same day. He too hit a home run, this time to left field to take the lead for the Phillies. It was third of his career, and up to this point, his most important.

Tuesday night's victory once again showed that this Phillies team has what it takes to grind out wins and overcome adversity. They will need to continue to exhibit those qualities as the next two games may only get more challenging.

