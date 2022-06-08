ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Munsters’ Movie by Rob Zombie Teaser Trailer Released

By Caitlin Berard
 3 days ago
After more than a year of waiting, The Munsters fans finally have a trailer for the upcoming Rob Zombie remake. The teaser is only a minute long but features more than enough of the classic monster family to spark excitement.

The trailer begins with a black and white shot of the Munster family home, 1313 Mockingbird Lane. We then see the Munster family, including Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips), Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie), and Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck), entering through a Herman-sized hole in the wall.

After a flash of the title, the family is shown again, this time in full color. The family sit on the couch for a moment in silence, after which Grandpa Munster hilariously says, “Well…now what?”

Though Rob Zombie is famous for his gruesome R-rated horror flicks, the Munsters teaser also confirms earlier reports that the remake will indeed come with a PG rating. The whole family will be able to enjoy the Munster family’s return to the silver screen.

Check out the full teaser trailer below!

Rob Zombie Reveals ‘Munsters’ Remake is ‘100 Percent in the Spirit’ of the Classic Series

As his directorial credits include nothing but the grisliest horror, fans of the classic TV series The Munsters were concerned that his remake would venture so far from the original that the wholesome Munster family would be unrecognizable. Thankfully, however, Rob Zombie revealed that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Yeah, it’s 100 percent in the spirit of the show,” Zombie told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t want it to be different. I wanted to totally retain the vibe that it had in the ’60s.”

As for the cast, Rob Zombie said he took extreme care to find the best Munster family possible. For him, it was essential that the actors not only look the part but also capture the easy chemistry of a real family. “I wanted to cast people that had worked together a lot,” Zombie explained. “I couldn’t risk getting on set in Budapest and going, ‘My leads aren’t getting along. They have no chemistry.'”

“So that’s why I chose the cast I chose,” he continued. “Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck, they work together a lot and I knew they would just fall right into it.”

Though the upcoming Munsters film is in color, Rob Zombie wanted to give an unreal effect with his color choices. For Zombie, it’s not The Munsters if it isn’t at least a little strange. “I knew that if I went in and demanded ‘This movie’s going to be in black and white or forget it!’ we would not be talking about the Munsters right now, because it would have never happened,” he explained. “I guaran-f—ing-tee it.”

“But what I did do is I made the colors sort of hyper-real,” Zombie continued. “I noticed when the actors were in their makeup and they were just walking around, getting lunch or whatever, they looked like cartoon characters come to life. They were just so insanely colorful. I was like, I have to light the movie in the same fashion. It really seemed at all times like a live-action cartoon, which was really exciting.”

