Former Dickson state representative Curcio joins Nashville lobbying firm

Dickson’s former state representative Michael Curcio, of Dickson, is joining Talbert Government Relations as an equity member and partner, according to the firm’s press release.

The Nashville-based lobbying firm was founded by Jill Talbert in 2012.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time in the Tennessee General Assembly, and I look forward to using my experiences to aid in client and other business development for Talbert Government Relations LLC,” said Curcio in a statement. “My investment in this firm is a full-throated endorsement of the leadership and vision that Jill Talbert has brought to her clients for the past ten years. I’ve known Jill for years and value her integrity, tenacity, and strategic approach to impacting sound public policy.”

Curcio represented state House District 69 for six years in the Tennessee General Assembly. He also has experience in other political positions and small business ownership.

Then-Speaker Beth Harwell appointed Curcio to a chairman’s position as a freshman state lawmaker. While chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Curcio oversaw a shift in Tennessee’s prison system; aided in the development of alternatives to incarceration for low-level non-violent offenders; championed the Reentry Success Act; reformed the state’s Drug Free Zone statute, and spearheaded an expansion of Tennessee’s already successful expungement opportunities.

“Chairman Curcio’s experience in state government, his ability to navigate complex regulatory issues, and his breadth of knowledge of Tennessee’s Capitol Hill will make this a great partnership,” said Talbert in a statement. “Talbert Government Relations LLC is one of the state’s premier government relations firms, and Michael’s addition to the team can take us to new heights.”

A licensed attorney, Talbert’s areas of expertise include healthcare, hospitals, the pharmaceutical industry, criminal justice, workers’ compensation, distilleries, transportation, and professional associations.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Former Dickson state representative Curcio joins Nashville lobbying firm