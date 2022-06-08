ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Dickson state representative Curcio joins Nashville lobbying firm

By For the Herald
 3 days ago

Dickson’s former state representative Michael Curcio, of Dickson, is joining Talbert Government Relations as an equity member and partner, according to the firm’s press release.

The Nashville-based lobbying firm was founded by Jill Talbert in 2012.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time in the Tennessee General Assembly, and I look forward to using my experiences to aid in client and other business development for Talbert Government Relations LLC,” said Curcio in a statement. “My investment in this firm is a full-throated endorsement of the leadership and vision that Jill Talbert has brought to her clients for the past ten years. I’ve known Jill for years and value her integrity, tenacity, and strategic approach to impacting sound public policy.”

Curcio represented state House District 69 for six years in the Tennessee General Assembly. He also has experience in other political positions and small business ownership.

Then-Speaker Beth Harwell appointed Curcio to a chairman’s position as a freshman state lawmaker. While chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Curcio oversaw a shift in Tennessee’s prison system; aided in the development of alternatives to incarceration for low-level non-violent offenders; championed the Reentry Success Act; reformed the state’s Drug Free Zone statute, and spearheaded an expansion of Tennessee’s already successful expungement opportunities.

“Chairman Curcio’s experience in state government, his ability to navigate complex regulatory issues, and his breadth of knowledge of Tennessee’s Capitol Hill will make this a great partnership,” said Talbert in a statement. “Talbert Government Relations LLC is one of the state’s premier government relations firms, and Michael’s addition to the team can take us to new heights.”

A licensed attorney, Talbert’s areas of expertise include healthcare, hospitals, the pharmaceutical industry, criminal justice, workers’ compensation, distilleries, transportation, and professional associations.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Former Dickson state representative Curcio joins Nashville lobbying firm

Tennessee Tribune

Statement from Nashville General Hospital in Response to Meharry Stating They Were Unaware of the Hospital’s Relocation Plans

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville General Hospital’s research of new locations is well-known and was previously reported in the media (Nashville Post 1/17/19 and the Tennessean 11/10/20). Nashville General Hospital’s relocation initiative is good for Metro taxpayers, Metro residents, Metro employees and Meharry Medical College. The relocation initiative does not seek taxpayer money to fund the construction of our community’s new hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
WTOK-TV

Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker found guilty of reckless endangerment

NASHVILLE (WBRC) - Former Alabama star Jay Barker has been found guilty of reckless endangerment after an incident in Tennessee in January 2022. Barker was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an affidavit said that Barker tried to hit his wife and a friend with his car, but missed. He was found guilty of a lesser charge of reckless endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.
ALABAMA STATE
