Alexandria Police Department seeks man in connection with shooting

The Alexandria Police Department trying to locate a man in connection with an attempted second degree murder of his former girlfriend.

Jimie R. Jones, 60, is suspected of firing multiple gunshots from his vehicle Monday in the vicinity of North Mall Drive. He was last seen driving a large, cream-color sedan with a blue top. The vehicle is considered part of the crime scene.

Contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559 if you have information related to this case.

