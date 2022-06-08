ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Suicideboys and Ski Mask The Slump God are playing Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater for summer tour

By Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjHTy_0g4KBg8x00

You can't call them underground any longer.

$uicideboy$ — the cousins and punk-rap duo that has played packed shows at the Rave in recent years, including a sold-out Eagles Ballroom show last fall for 3,500 people — is moving up to the 23,000-person-capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater for their newly announced "Grey Day" summer tour.

An unorthodox success story, $uicideboy$ have yet to have a song on the Billboard Hot 100. But thanks to a devout cult following, the duo has multiple gold and platinum-certified tracks and seen their two self-released studio albums crack the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. A third album, "Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation," is set to be released about a week before the Milwaukee date.

Joining them in Milwaukee for the Aug. 7 show are Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Jpegmafia, Maxo Kream and DJ Scheme. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office (200 N. Harbor Drive) and ticketmaster.com. Prices have yet to be announced.

With Wednesday's announcement, the American Family Insurance Amphitheater — which reopened last year following a $51.3 million renovation — brings its concert slate for 2022 to 21 shows.

That will be the venue's busiest concert season in 19 years. In 2003, the amphitheater, then known as the Marcus Amphitheater, also hosted 23 concerts.

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers' Pride Night, drag show among the features

MILWAUKEE - Signs of Pride Month are popping up all over, including sports stadiums. Wednesday, June 8 was Pride Night for the Milwaukee Brewers game at American Family Field, with some defending the theme. "I just think it’s important that we’re loud and proud," said Deb Senger. Combining...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
Urban Milwaukee

State Street Pizza Pub Opens This Weekend

Milwaukee’s newest bar and restaurant will open its doors this weekend in one of downtown’s oldest tavern buildings. State Street Pizza Pub, 322 W. State St., is focused on quick service and personal pizzas. “You will come in, you will order your pizza and it will be ready...
MILWAUKEE, WI
floridasportsman.com

We had the entire River to ourselves this afternoon!

We had the entire River to ourselves this afternoon!. Nobody else was crazy enough to fish in today’s afternoon storms, but we did. Today was the last day I could get Jason and Aiden out on the water before they fly back to Milwaukee, Lauren was smart and opted out.
On Milwaukee

Here's the entertainment lineup for the 2022 Brady Street Festival

The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Brady Street will be bopping once again this summer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Maxo Kream
Urban Milwaukee

The Death and Life of the Locust Street Festival

For four decades the Locust Street Festival of Music and Art was a staple of the Riverwest neighborhood. Originally created to commemorate defeating the destructive plan to widen the street, it grew to include the popular Beer Run and a whole lot of live music. Like every other festival, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KOOL 101.7

Take A Trip Down This Haunted Wisconsin Road If You Dare

Halloween season isn't here quite yet but that doesn't mean we can't talk all things spooky, right? I came across this creep story while browsing Facebook just the other day. It reminds me of another story I read recently. I guess I never thought about a road or a street being haunted but apparently, it is a pretty common thing, especially in Wisconsin. I did some research on Weary Road, which has a reputation for being very haunted.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee Water Lantern Festival

Join us for an event that was voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY two years in a row!. Water Lantern Festival is a floating lantern event that is all about connections. Magical nights in cities across the U.S. include food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicideboys#Ski Mask The Slump God#Pietlevy
WISN

$5 gas: Drivers running on empty

MILWAUKEE — The higher gas prices go, the lower the needle on the gas gauge goes for a lot of drivers. Many are limiting the amount they put in their tanks, and more and more drivers are finding they don't have enough gas to get them where they want to go.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4136 N Green Bay Ave

Comfortable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to your new home at Glen Oaks Apartments! This unit offers everything from a spacious living room area to a large master bedroom and a fully functioning kitchen that comes quipped with a refrigerator and oven range! This cozy one bedroom apartment is one of eight in a two-story red brick complex in a quiet neighborhood in Milwaukee. You can conveniently park your car on the street right in front of the building where it is just a short 15 minute drive to downtown and everything it has to offer!
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
CBS 58

Fein Brothers installs new sign at new home in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a new take on an old classic. Fein Brothers on Thursday, June 9, installed a new sign at its new home at 2023 North King Drive. For decades, the old, vertical Fein Brothers sign was an icon of Milwaukee's King Drive corridor, standing tall at the restaurant suppliers' longtime former home at 2007 North Martin Luther King Drive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy