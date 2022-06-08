Suicideboys and Ski Mask The Slump God are playing Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater for summer tour

You can't call them underground any longer.

$uicideboy$ — the cousins and punk-rap duo that has played packed shows at the Rave in recent years, including a sold-out Eagles Ballroom show last fall for 3,500 people — is moving up to the 23,000-person-capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater for their newly announced "Grey Day" summer tour.

An unorthodox success story, $uicideboy$ have yet to have a song on the Billboard Hot 100. But thanks to a devout cult following, the duo has multiple gold and platinum-certified tracks and seen their two self-released studio albums crack the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. A third album, "Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation," is set to be released about a week before the Milwaukee date.

Joining them in Milwaukee for the Aug. 7 show are Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Jpegmafia, Maxo Kream and DJ Scheme. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office (200 N. Harbor Drive) and ticketmaster.com. Prices have yet to be announced.

With Wednesday's announcement, the American Family Insurance Amphitheater — which reopened last year following a $51.3 million renovation — brings its concert slate for 2022 to 21 shows.

That will be the venue's busiest concert season in 19 years. In 2003, the amphitheater, then known as the Marcus Amphitheater, also hosted 23 concerts.

