Paris, TX

APL offers low-cost vaccinations, spays, neuters on Saturday

By Amanda Cutshall
eparisextra.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Animal Protection League will be in town this Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Atwood’s to offer residents’ pets low-cost vaccines and spay/neutering. The Animal Protection League will...

eparisextra.com

Related
KXII.com

Hammerhead Flatworms invading Grayson County soil

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I was at home one morning and was gonna let the dog back in, and so we have a sliding back door, and it was literally just laying right there on my back porch coming towards my door like the dog would,” said Natalie Neff, a Grayson County homeowner.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

More Than a Dozen Animals Seized from Van Zandt Property: SPCA of Texas

The SPCA of Texas and the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office removed 14 animals from a property in Van Zandt County after an anonymous complaint about animal cruelty. After the owner did not bring conditions into compliance with Texas Health and Safety Code, the animals -- including five dogs, two cats, one macaw and one deceased cockatoo -- were seized.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas splash pad temporarily shut down after reports of sick children

FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Fate has temporarily shut down the Robert Smith Family Park Splash Pad after two parents reported their children fell ill after visiting it on Sunday.  Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the report of children getting sick after visiting the park, a park crew sprayed the splash pad, play structures, and restrooms with disinfectant to assure any germs present are removed. An update on the city's webpage explains that the splash pad is maintained daily by a Certified Pool Operator. In turn, that person reports the levels of chemicals in the...
FATE, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO Canine Chiv Named Top Dog At USPCA Trials

Congratulations to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Colt Patterson and his canine partner, Chiv, who came home with the trophy for Top Dog at the recent United States Police Canine Association trials held in Greenville. In addition to the trophy for having the overall “Top Dog,” Patterson and Chiv...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Prairiland FFA holds banquet || Sponsored by Quality Care ER

On May 19, 2022, Prairiland FFA held their 50th Annual FFA Banquet, where they recognized their students for their hard work throughout the year. On May 19, 2022, Prairiland FFA held their 50th Annual FFA Banquet, where they recognized their students for their hard work throughout the year. The students who participated in Leadership and Career Development Events, Showed Livestock throughout the year, earned their Greenhand and Chapter degrees, and who received certifications were all recognized. They also acknowledged the three students who have advanced to the state degree check for their Lone Star Degrees: Reese Bassano, Keeley Webb, and Cadie Gray. At the end of the banquet, they installed the new incoming officers for the 2022-2023 year.
PARIS, TX
101.5 KNUE

WOW! Employees Shocked as Longview, Texas Restaurant Closing This Week

When I first saw online that Brenda’s Good Eats in Longview, Texas was closing down I was sad. It’s always tough when you hear about a local business working hard to make it, and just could make a profit to keep the doors open. But after talking to an employee at Brenda’s Good Eats located at 1809 W Loop 281 #110 in Longview, I feel even worse, as the staff that just learned about the restaurant closing.
LONGVIEW, TX
Power 95.9

Stunning Hotel Has Water Park & Lazy River Not Far From Texarkana

With the gas prices being so high right now, a lot of us are rethinking our summer vacation plans and staying closer to home. So how about checking out a hotel that also has a water park and lazy river? Yes, all on one property so once you are there you don't have to drive all over the place. Even better? This hotel is not far from Texarkana.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Full Circle Moment: McKinney Man Buys Corner Store Where He Once Sold Drugs

For Jason Hernandez, a McKinney native, returning to the intersection of Greenville Road and Murray Street in east McKinney is what a full circle moment looks like. “Being back on this street corner brings back bittersweet memories,” Hernandez said. Bitter because it was outside a small store on the...
MCKINNEY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Vehicle Burglary Nets Thousands In Gift Cards

The Sulphur Springs Police Dept requests the public’s help identifying the male subject shown in the attached photos. The suspect burglarized a vehicle on 06-03-2022, in which several credit cards were stolen and immediately used at the Sulphur Springs Walmart to purchase over $4,000 in gift cards. If you have any information on the identity of this male subject, please get in touch with Lt. Estes at the Police Dept. 903 885-7602, or you can remain anonymous and report information to Crime Stoppers at 903 885-2020.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || June 10, 2022

WALKER, CASSANDRA LEIGH – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G; FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; MTR/CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE. DILLARD, ERIC DEWAYNE – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G; FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO; BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (TWO COUNTS); JN/EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION; JN/MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G CT 2.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County Private Property Owners Must Pay For Culvert

The Paris News is reporting that Lamar County Commissioners have approved a new policy that will require property owners to pay for the installation of culverts on county road rights of way. Property owners must obtain a free permit, and when they identify a location, their commissioner will provide the size and type of culvert required.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Greenville Firefighters Discover Body

Greenville Firefighters responded to a 15-acre grass fire at FM 499 and FM 118. Crews discovered a vehicle burning and located a deceased individual near the vehicle. Greenville Police and the Fire Marshal were then requested to respond. They have disclosed no other information, but the investigation is continuing.
GREENVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office receives anonymous $25,000 donation

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous donation in commissioners court today of a generous $25,000. While the identity of the person remains a secret, the sheriff’s office said the donor wanted to show their support for local law enforcement through the gift.

