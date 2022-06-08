APL offers low-cost vaccinations, spays, neuters on Saturday

On May 19, 2022, Prairiland FFA held their 50th Annual FFA Banquet, where they recognized their students for their hard work throughout the year. On May 19, 2022, Prairiland FFA held their 50th Annual FFA Banquet, where they recognized their students for their hard work throughout the year. The students who participated in Leadership and Career Development Events, Showed Livestock throughout the year, earned their Greenhand and Chapter degrees, and who received certifications were all recognized. They also acknowledged the three students who have advanced to the state degree check for their Lone Star Degrees: Reese Bassano, Keeley Webb, and Cadie Gray. At the end of the banquet, they installed the new incoming officers for the 2022-2023 year.

