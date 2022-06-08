Aaron Rodgers Says He ‘Definitely’ Plans to Finish NFL Career with Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers candidly addressed his future on Tuesday, saying that he “definitely” plans to finish his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

The 38-year-old quarterback spoke with media following a day of mandatory minicamp. He also said the remaining three years and $150 million remaining on his contract extension do not necessarily matter. But however long he is going to keep playing, it is going to be with the team that drafted him all the way back in 2005.

“If you say I’m for sure playing two more, three years and then you have a magical season that ends with a championship and think that that might be the best way to ride off,” Rodgers said. “I don’t want to commit to something and get pigeonholed into it.

“I’m focused on this season. I’m never gonna drag it out in the offseason. The conversations I’ve had have been very honest and direct, and that’s not going to change. Then we’ll sit down after the season – hopefully after a championship – and figure out what the next step is.”

Rodgers did not attend last season’s mandatory minicamp while in a feud with the organization. He is present and accounted for this time around, making the effort to get to know his new teammates.

New-Look Receiving Core

Green Bay traded longtime receiving target Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March for first and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Packers spent the second-round pick on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson, who has been drawing rave reviews already. They also chose Nevada wideout Romeo Doubs in the fourth round and Nebraska receiver Samori Toure in the seventh.

“The offense has to change,” Aaron Rodgers said. “Last year, when you have a guy who’s that talented, it’s probably not an exaggeration to say that 80% of the plays in the passing game were designed specifically for 17 [Adams], so we’re obviously gonna do some things a little different.”

He is not kidding. Adams led Green Bay with 123 catches for 1,553 yards in 2021. The next-highest totals were 52 catches by running back Aaron Jones and 513 yards by wide receiver Allen Lazard. The 26-year-old Lazard is still on the roster, but has not yet signed his restricted free agent contract and reported to mandatory minicamp.

Rodgers Ready for Challenge

The Packers let go of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but signed free agent wideout Sammy Watkins to give Aaron Rodgers another big target. They also retained veteran Randall Cobb and tight end Robert Tonyan, who the quarterback has grown to trust over the past two seasons.

“The more these guys can get around each other, the more they can learn each other, the quicker they can start to develop that chemistry that we know is so important in determining our success on the field,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “So, I’m just excited that we’ve got [Rodgers] in the building with these young guys and we’ll see how it goes.”

Even though he is 38 years old, Rodgers remains at the very top of his game. He is a four-time NFL MVP and is coming off back-to-back awards in 2020 and 2021. The departure of Adams will come with challenges, but also the opportunity to make the offense more balanced across the field. It is a challenge Rodgers seems excited about tackling.