ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

Foster care stabilization center opens in Penfield

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkMfa_0g4KAblX00

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — For children in the foster care system, life is notoriously tumultuous. Kids with behavior issues in particular struggle to stay in homes and find a community.

To help children struggling to succeed in the foster care system, a new Foster Care Stabilization Center opened Tuesday under the guidance of Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference.

The center can accommodate up to 18, and provides medical, behavioral, and educational support to help stabilize the behavior of troubled Monroe county youth in the system.

Children’s Home runs an array of programs throughout New York State, all with an emphasis on permanence and keeping kids connected to families and communities.

When possible, they work to find appropriate long-term placements.

The program is licensed and monitored by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services in
Rochester, with additional monitoring from the Monroe County Department of Human Services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

PAB Board Chair submits resignation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The chair of Rochester's Police Accountability Board submitted her resignation Friday afternoon. Shani Wilson is stepping down effective immediately. The board will hold a special meeting Monday to appoint a new chair. Wilson's resignation comes the same week suspended PAB Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds published comments...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Penfield, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Monroe County, NY
Sports
Monroe County, NY
Government
Penfield, NY
Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Rochester, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
Penfield, NY
Sports
Rochester, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
CITY News

Where have all the gay bars gone?

In a half-century, Rochester’s gay bars went from secret and forbidden to “out” and everywhere to almost nowhere. Pamela Barres still remembers the freedom she felt walking into Rosie’s wearing lipstick and that red wig. Back then, Barres was a middle-aged married man with children and a job at Kodak by day, and a covert “cross-dresser” by night eager for acceptance of her authentic self. She found...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Senior tenants blast rent increases and get a break

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of seniors across Buffalo have been notified their monthly rents are going up by hundreds of dollars a month, which many can’t afford. Most of those silver-haired tenants live in senior housing managed by a Maryland-based company.. and got their rent notices this week. Many of them — especially at […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Seneca Park Zoo to lower admission rate to $1 for SNAP recipients, families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local lawmakers are working to make Seneca Park Zoo more accessible for lower-income families. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Tuesday that legislation will be submitted next week to lower the admission rate for the zoo to $1 per individual for SNAP recipients and their families. The lowered admission rate, once […]
WHEC TV-10

Greece School Board approves bags to curb phone use in class

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Greece School Board gave the go-ahead to purchase bags to curb cell phone use in the classroom. The proposal to order “Yondr pouches” for students passed unanimously on Tuesday night. The bags would be used for kids in grades 6 through 12 starting in September.
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy