Juab County, UT

Destructive Juab County fire caused by dragging vehicle chains

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews responded to a large fire that was caused by dragging vehicle chains in Juab County on Tuesday.

Utah Fire Info says the blaze, named the “Dutson Fire” was initially sparked along I-15 roads near mile marker 233 in Juab County. Eventually, the fire spread into wildland territory.

When firefighters first arrived at the scene, 10 acres were already burned while nearby structures were threatened. The flames later expanded, burning a total of 29.6 acres before crews could finally contain the fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Rwfv_0g4K9gAu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7hR4_0g4K9gAu00
    Dutson Fire (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoBoZ_0g4K9gAu00
    Dutson Fire (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmCMV_0g4K9gAu00
    Dutson Fire (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

One lane along I-15 was initially closed, but the road has since reopened.

“Trailer chains can spark wildfires, so it’s essential to secure them properly so they don’t drag while driving,” authorities say. “Please do your part and use your #FireSense.”

The massive Parley’s Canyon Fire that burned thousands of acres and caused major evacuations in August 2021 was caused by a faulty catalytic converter that ejected hot particles along the roadside.

Utah Fire Info reported the most common causes of wildfires in Utah in 2021 were human-caused.

The top culprits of human-caused wildfires in Utah were:

  • Vehicles/equipment – 184 incidents – These fires can be caused by dragging chains, blown tires, and parking on dry vegetation.
  • Debris burning – 98 incidents – Fire officials say the best way to ensure your debris doesn’t spark another wildfire is to keep the piles small, follow the 4-foot rule and don’t burn on hot, dry, or windy days.
  • Campfires – 36 incidents – Campfires remain one of the most preventable causes of fires. Officials say the best practices involving campfires are never leaving a campfire unattended and always ensuring a fire is dead before leaving. When in doubt, use this rule of thumb: If the pile is too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave. Always remember to douse with water, stir, and repeat!
  • Firearms – 15 incidents – Triggers include target shooting, exploding targets and tracer ammunition. Officials say always aim away from dry grass and avoid using rocks as backstops. Try not to use exploding targets or tracer rounds and avoid shooting on hot, windy days.
  • Fireworks – 14 incidents – Avoid igniting firework explosives, especially in dry vegetation as the uncontrolled sparks can easily ignite when landing.
As the summer months near and wildlands become dry, fire officials are urging the importance of being mindful of putting out fires when recreating or camping outdoors.

To check out more tips on how to safely prevent fire outbreaks, click here.

