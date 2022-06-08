Safety improvements coming to misaligned Ann Arbor intersection

(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that major road projects are scheduled to begin in Benzie, Cheboygan, Emmet, and Wayne Counties next week.
Here are the MDOT projects, including start dates and detours:
Benzie County (Begins June 13) :
M-22 resurfacing
One lane of alternating traffic controlled by traffic regulators during daytime hours
Cheboygan & Emmet Counties (Begins June 16):
next phase of work on the I-75 repair and rebuilding project
Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured on Nicolet Street (Exit 337) to Jamet Street (Exit 339).
Southbound traffic will be detoured on Jamet Street (Exit 339), Louvigny Street, Central Avenue, and Nicolet Street to Exit 337.
This detour for I-75 through-traffic will be...
