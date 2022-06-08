ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Safety improvements coming to misaligned Ann Arbor intersection

By Ryan Stanton
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are planning safety improvements to the misaligned intersection of Seventh and Huron streets west of downtown. The city is inviting residents to a virtual meeting from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, to learn about what’s proposed. The segments of Seventh...

WILX-TV

US-127 in Mason to close overnight due to bridge demolition

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is shutting down a portion of US-127 Friday night to demolish a bridge. The closure will start at Cover Road, between Bellvue and Barnes roads, at 8 p.m. It’s part of a multi-year resurfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County....
MASON, MI
State
Michigan State
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Traffic
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Avalon’s Hilltop View Apts Officially Open in Dexter

Hilltop View Apartments held an open house for its new housing initiative in Dexter this past Thursday, June 7, 2022. A hundred or so people from Avalon, Faith in Action, Dexter City Council, and other area groups gathered to open the new housing initiative in Dexter and welcome its residents.
Ann Arbor approves 8 businesses for on-premises liquor licenses

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new café, a gaming store and a taqueria are among the Ann Arbor business that are now one step closer to being able to serve liquor on-site. Eight Class C licenses, which allow a business to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises, became available for Ann Arbor earlier this year after the release of 2020 Census data showed that the city’s population grew from roughly 119,000 residents to around 124,000 residents.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Whitmer: Major Road Projects in Benzie, Cheboygan, Emmet & Wayne Counties To Start Next Week

(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that major road projects are scheduled to begin in Benzie, Cheboygan, Emmet, and Wayne Counties next week. Here are the MDOT projects, including start dates and detours: Benzie County (Begins June 13) : M-22 resurfacing One lane of alternating traffic controlled by traffic regulators during daytime hours Cheboygan & Emmet Counties (Begins June 16): next phase of work on the I-75 repair and rebuilding project Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured on Nicolet Street (Exit 337) to Jamet Street (Exit 339). Southbound traffic will be detoured on Jamet Street (Exit 339), Louvigny Street, Central Avenue, and Nicolet Street to Exit 337. This detour for I-75 through-traffic will be...
WAYNE, MI
Amtrak train strikes 2 on Ann Arbor bridge

Two pedestrians were struck by an Amtrak train Sunday evening while trespassing on a railroad bridge near Mitchell Field. According to a Facebook post from the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department, one adult was thrown into the Huron river and critically injured while the other was thrown onto an embankment and seriously injured.
Traffic
Politics
Traffic Accidents
RV parking for Michigan football games at Pioneer High School against city fire code, officials say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – LAZ Parking and Ann Arbor Public Schools announced Thursday that Pioneer High School will no longer allow RV parking for University of Michigan tailgates. Pioneer High School has been a primary spot for tailgating for major sporting events. The high school is right across the street from the Big House on the southwest corner of West Stadium and South Main streets.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Shelter-in-place notice lifted for Plymouth residents

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A shelter-in-place notice has been lifted for some Plymouth residents Friday afternoon after a police situation was determined to be “resolved.”. Update: Police: Man in custody after threatening to injure, kill people at Plymouth business. Plymouth residents who live on or near the area of...
PLYMOUTH, MI
‘It’s a disaster’: Dearborn Heights residents fed up with trash hauler as garbage piles up

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Dearborn Heights community is ready to dump its new trash hauler just three months into a new contract due to significant complaints. Neighbors say they’re frustrated and fed up. During a city council meeting, one councilman compared the waste services to a burnt-out Ford Pinto, and that was one of the nicer comparisons.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

