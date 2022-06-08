Safety improvements coming to misaligned Ann Arbor intersection

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new café, a gaming store and a taqueria are among the Ann Arbor business that are now one step closer to being able to serve liquor on-site. Eight Class C licenses, which allow a business to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises, became available for Ann Arbor earlier this year after the release of 2020 Census data showed that the city’s population grew from roughly 119,000 residents to around 124,000 residents.

