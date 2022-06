The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has formally approved the county’s new local election districts. The vote, taken unanimously and without discussion Tuesday, capped off a year of effort that began at a meeting last June when supervisors voted to stick with eight districts and one chair-at-large, keeping the board at nine members, and to set Loudoun’s guidelines for how new districts would be drawn. The county government solicited proposals from the public with an online mapping tool, but supervisors ultimately build the new districts on a map devised between Supervisors Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) and Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles).

