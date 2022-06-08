High-End Highs in the Mountains

Everybody loves a good glass of wine, but what about a cheap beer and some nachos?. The Dive Bar. In Aspen, and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, it’s a dying breed. The once rough-and-tumble, PBR-on-tap barrooms full men and women talking about “the valley’s best years” are looking at last call. In Aspen, the J-Bar and Woody Creek Tavern have been relegated to become tourist traps and long gone are the wild days of Cooper Street Pier, The Red Onion, Bentley’s and four shots and a pitcher of beer at Little Annie’s. Without them, the character and charm, and the characters and charmers who made them special, have also dwindled away. Perhaps there’s no way to formally define what a dive bar is—but there are some criteria on which we can all agree. It must have locals, be free of pretention, offer cheap(er) drinks, provide music (jukebox or live music preferably) and regulars—many, many regulars who will never Instagram their drinks. Today in the Roaring Fork Valley, being a dive bar is a badge of honor.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO