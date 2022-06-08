ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrington, DE

Del. man arrested for strangulation following domestic incident

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRINGTON, Del. – A domestic incident led to strangulation charges for a Greenwood man on Tuesday, according to police. Officers responded to a residence on Cozy Woods Circle...

Guest
3d ago

There is no lesson learned here no consequences for his actions he will go back and do the same thing again or something even worse

Gerilynn Gerilynn
3d ago

unfortunately she will take him back.......it's a statistical fact, and something I've done for 7 years now! I pray for healing for all involved in this vicious cycle of abuse!!

Gary Shepard
3d ago

releasing people like that is why Delaware is going down the toilet 🚽

