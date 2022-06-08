Del. man arrested for strangulation following domestic incident

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two juveniles and recovered a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on June 1, at approximately 4:24 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of 16th Street and Northeast Boulevard observed a stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The car fled from officers but was located a short time later in the 1100 block of East 7th Street. The occupants, two 16-year-old male juveniles, fled from the car on foot and entered the Christina River in an attempt to flee from officers. Both were rescued from the river and taken into custody with the assistance of the Wilmington Fire Department. Both subjects had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
