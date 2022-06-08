ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Run, PA

Lewis Run Man Accused of Stealing from Fundraising Jar

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lewis Run man has been arrested for stealing from a fundraising...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Wallet At Tim Hortons

FREDONIA – A Jamestown woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a wallet at a Fredonia Tim Hortons Wednesday. Troopers out of the Fredonia barracks responded to a stolen wallet complaint at the Tim Hortons in the town of Pomfret. The woman who reportedly had her wallet stolen, had mistakenly left it on the counter while having breakfast with her 2-year old son.
FREDONIA, NY
wesb.com

Olean Woman Arrested for auto theft/criminal contempt

An Olean woman was arrested on multiple charges Friday. New York State Police charged 25-year-old Mackenzie P. Green with felony criminal possession of stolen property. The charges stem from a vehicle theft reported on March 24 in Hinsdale. Green was also charged with criminal contempt for violating an order of...
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Large Fight Leads to Aggravated DWI, Child Endangerment Charges for Dunkirk Woman

A Dunkirk woman is facing charges following an investigation into a large fight that occurred last weekend in the city. Dunkirk Police officers on patrol discovered the incident last Saturday, June 4th at about 1:00 AM in the roadway at an address on King Street. While officers were trying to disperse the crowd, they saw a child that had been apparently struck by a vehicle involved in the fight. Dunkirk Fire responded to the scene and took the child to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Thalia Pagan, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit. Pagan was charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher) and endangering the welfare of a child, and she was issued tickets and released. Police say additional charges are possible for others involved in the altercation, pending consultation with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.
DUNKIRK, NY
City
Lewis Run, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Wanted duo busted in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An alleged drug-selling duo has been arrested and charged after police found multiple drugs in their possession. Michele Sherwood, 36, and Tyler Wise, 21, of DuBois were arrested on May 17 after police discovered the two had warrants for their arrest during a traffic stop. Wise was wanted in Jefferson […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County man ordered held on gun and drug charges

Williamsport, Pa. —A Lycoming County man facing firearm and drug charges was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison during an arraignment on June 9 in Williamsport. Judge William Arbuckle addressed the issue of bail, ordering Ameer Burks, 41, of Williamsport to remain detained. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur cited previous convictions and violations of parole as reasons for Burks to remain incarcerated. Burks told the courtroom he understood the six counts being charged against him that included four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, namely fentanyl and cocaine, one count of possession with intent, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Burks could face a maximum penalty of 20 years incarceration for each narcotic offense and a maximum of 10 for the firearm offense. Burks faces similar charges in Lycoming County Court.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Former waitress pleads guilty to gaming ticket theft

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda woman pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Thursday after stealing gaming tickets from a Hamburg restaurant where she had worked. Danielle Bush, 31, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday morning to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony. Bush […]
HAMBURG, NY
therecord-online.com

Mill Hall man charged with Thursday strangulation

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – A Mill Hall man has been arrested and charged with strangulation and related offenses, the result of a Thursday pre-dawn domestic incident on S. Chestnut St. in Mill Hall. Bruce Groff, 31, is in the Clinton County Correctional Facility after arraignment, in default of bail,...
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrants

A Bradford woman has been arrested on bench warrants. City Police report that 20-year-old Kelcie Moffett was taken into custody Wednesday on active McKean County Bench Warrants for absconding from adult probation. Moffett was transported to McKean Jail.
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Jamestown PD Investigating Threats to Tops/Wal-Mart

The Jamestown and Lakewood-Busti Police Depts. Have issued a statement about a post going around Facebook regarding threats to Tops on Foote Avenue and Wal-Mart on Fairmount Avenue. The threats are being investigated by various law enforcement entities including the FBI, who do not believe that there are any credible...
JAMESTOWN, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Akron woman sentenced for meth DUI that caused fatal crash

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Akron woman was sentenced in State Supreme Court on Friday to an indeterminate prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in February. Jessica Novak, 39, was sentenced to 3 to 9 years in prison for second degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, after here vehicle crash in January 2021 while […]
AKRON, NY
WTAJ

State police looking for suspect in Jefferson County church vandalisms

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two churches in Jefferson County have been vandalized and state police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the culprit. According to a press release, the Chestnut Grove Independent Church at 342 Lipp Road in Gaskill Township was vandalized sometime between May 25 at about 10 p.m. and May 26 at 9 a.m. A glass door, worth about $500, was damaged by someone. Then on June 4 at about 11:54 p.m., someone damaged two four-by-four glass windows, a motion detector and an outside light, according to state police.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two Local Women Charged Following Altercation in Canal Township

CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local women have been criminally charged following a physical altercation at a residence on Old Franklin Pike. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Roxanne Sue Foster and 30-year-old Jolene N. Webber, both of Utica, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dispute over vehicle leads to strangulation

Williamsport, Pa. —When police spoke with a caller near the 2000 block of Federal Avenue in Williamsport, they observed marks around the person’s neck area. An argument over a vehicle allegedly erupted when Dwayne Westley Short, 37, of Williamsport pushed the person to the ground and put his hands around their neck, police said. According to an affidavit filed by Williamsport police, the person nearly lost consciousness during the June 7 incident. Short was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and harassment during an arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman. At the conclusion of the arraignment, Short was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond. Court documents show Short is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on June 14 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

