Enfield school officials say they are vigilant about safety

ENFIELD — Officials want to reassure parents that school safety is of paramount importance and the town is actively taking steps to protect its buildings and students.

Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said at a Town Council meeting this week that the community’s focus and thoughts have been with Uvalde, Texas, since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

“We have been having behind-the-scenes discussions between the superintendent’s office, our office, and the police department about everything that happens here in Enfield,” she said. “A lot of the process and procedures that have been put in place are not anything anyone wants to talk about in public to tip our hand as to security measures that are already in place.”

Zoppo-Sassu said she wants the public and Town Council to be confident that officials remain vigilant. After Sandy Hook, she said, Enfield was at the forefront of work for physical building upgrades and conversations about safety with school staff and families.

“That continues,” she said. “In the last 10 to 14 days, a lot of discrete yet robust work has taken place in the schools.”

Superintendent Christopher Drezek said during a Board of Education meeting last week that anxiety and heartache have plagued everyone since the tragic events in Texas.

“When something like this happens anywhere, it shakes us to our core,” he said. “This is still very raw for all of us.”

School officials take every potential threat seriously, Drezek said. He implored families and friends to be aware of children’s activity on social media in case postings indicate a student’s distress or fear.

“We’re not on social media with your kids,” he said. “You know your friends and children better than we do, so if there’s anything you see that’s out of character, let us know.”

Drezek said with teenage children of his own, he would not want to invade their privacy, but advised it’s important that everyone watch out for others’ peace of mind.

“This is challenging because kids don’t want to rat out their friends, but do not be afraid of reaching out to a trusted adult if you think something may be wrong,” he advised students.

Drezek said Enfield schools are fortunate to have a close partnership with the police department, and Chief Alaric Fox picks up his phone to address security issues no matter if it’s 2 p.m. or 2 a.m.

“We’re constantly evaluating and making improvements for how to keep children safe,” he said.