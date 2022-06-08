ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Report: Washington state has strongest economy in the nation

By asmith
KGMI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. – Sure, we have inflation and high gas prices, but a new survey finds Washington state’s economy is...

kgmi.com

Comments / 51

Summer Breeze
2d ago

were all hanging on by a thread. you must be counting drug sales as with all the addicts allowed to squat anywhere people dont want to leave house

Reply
8
Biden is a POS
2d ago

Not to state the obvious, but they gave nothing to back up their claims Washington State has the best economy but nobody can afford anything and hanging on by a 🧵 thread.

Reply(1)
7
Dan Barnhart
3d ago

Well, with the prices at Inslees gas stations, people won't be able to buy gas to go to work.

Reply(24)
18
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Three Washington metros at risk of home price decline

(The Center Square) – Three out of the five top metropolitan markets at risk of home price decline are in Washington state, according to CoreLogic’s “U.S. Home Price Insights” report. The report from CoreLogic – an Irvine, California-based corporation providing financial, property, and consumer information, analytics,...
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Biden’s Hanford reversal pleases Inslee

OLYMPIA – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has responded to the White House’s amended funding proposal for cleaning up radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear site. The Biden administration has reversed course on a proposed $172 million funding cut and now proposes increased spending on the cleanup site by more than $18 million in the next fiscal year.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Louisiana State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Washington Government
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
Chronicle

Washington Lawmakers, Others Call for Gun Licenses and Assault Weapon Ban

State representatives in Washington are exploring a ban on assault weapons, and the possibility of requiring gun owners to receive training and to license and register their firearms. These moves are in reaction to a spate of mass shootings, including at an elementary school in Texas, that restarted national debates over gun restrictions.
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Group sues over Inslee mandates for Washington counties with few COVID cases

(The Center Square) – A Thurston County Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction against two proclamations Gov. Jay Inslee amended in March under his emergency powers. The Silent Majority Foundation out of Pasco, Washington, says the suit will continue against Inslee's updated rules regarding face masks...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

'This is a solvable problem.' Sen. Murray calls for federal gun laws

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington) hosted a press conference in Seattle Friday calling for common sense federal gun safety legislation. “We don’t have to live like this," Murray said. "This is a solvable problem.”. Murray called on Republicans to come to the table and create "common sense" gun laws...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Could Washington state ban assault-style weapons?

There were a number of changes to Washington state law following the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting a decade ago. Now, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson hopes there could be local momentum for further changes. The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas — like Sandy Hook — could be a...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Tech
KOMO News

Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health says it is working with local and federal health officials to investigate a multi-state Salmonella outbreak that has sickened nearly a dozen people in Washington. DOH says the 11 cases of Salmonella in Washington residents are linked to backyard poultry in...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwpb.org

Only Three Washington Counties Affordable For First Time Homebuyers

Housing prices were ticking up in the Northwest before the pandemic as COVID removed reasons to be in the city. Lauren Paterson reports on how current real estate trends are especially tricky for first time homebuyers in Washington. (Runtime :52) If you’re looking to buy your first home in Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KUOW

State senator says she's ‘had enough' of gun safety obstruction

In the wake of several horrific mass shootings in the United States, advocates and elected leaders in Washington state are calling for new state laws around gun safety. KUOW’s Kim Malcolm spoke to state Sen. Patty Kuderer, a Democrat from Bellevue, about what gun safety laws Washington already has, and what might come next.
WASHINGTON STATE
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy