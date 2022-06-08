ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix not happy about Prince Harry and Meghan’s failed Queen photo op: royal expert

By Ben Cost, Andrew Court, Sara Nathan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUlFB_0g4K8mVT00

Netflix won’t be so chill about this alleged royal rejection.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s failure to land a photo op with Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals with baby Lilibet at last week’s Platinum Jubilee is a bitter disappointment for Netflix executives, according to self-proclaimed royal expert Angela Levin.

The noted Prince Harry and Camilla Parker Bowles biographer dropped the bombshell Tuesday during an appearance on the British talk show “GB News, ” the Daily Mail reported.

“I heard Netflix wanted these pictures of them with the royals,” Levin said of the alleged photo bombing of a different sort. “Because they would have sold it. It would be very valuable, very valuable to them.”

The streaming platform green-lighted the runaway Sussexes’ much-hyped “at-home” docuseries in May — but the cameras were reportedly banned from the Jubilee as part of the “Sandringham agreement” made when the couple quit their royal roles back in January 2020.

The outspoken Levin was weighing in on the new photo controversy that emerged when Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, introduced Lilibet, 1, to Elizabeth for the first time last Wednesday, after jetting to the UK to partake in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

‘I thought they were like petulant teenagers, really. If they didn’t get what they wanted, they would leave. They did leave early.’

Angela Levin, royal expert, on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rumored photo incident

Reports from multiple other outlets claim that the California-based couple wanted their personal photographer to take happy snaps of the 96-year-old monarch and Lilibet — but were snubbed with one anonymous source claiming they were told: “No chance. It was a private family event,” the Sun originally reported . That same birdie also claimed Elizabeth’s minders were worried that Harry and Markle would leak the photos to US television networks.

However, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Post that claim is bunk, stating that “they just enjoyed a private and intimate visit with the queen.” They added that the Sussexes didn’t even bother asking for photos as the 96-year-old monarch wasn’t feeling well — an explanation that Levin refuted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ru3T_0g4K8mVT00 Why Prince Harry and Meghan really didn’t get a Queen and Lilibet photo

Levin, for one, agreed with the former explanation. “Harry and Meghan wanted to see the queen as soon as possible, so she saw them on the first day,” she claimed. “She went in, and then they asked if they brought their own photographer and they asked if he could take a picture of the two Lilibets, and she said, ‘no, absolutely not possible.”

Queen Elizabeth’s communications secretary declined The Post’s request for comment about the conflicting reports surrounding “private” meetings.

Netflix reps have not responded to requests for confirmation of Levin’s claims.

Levin previously told the MailOnline that Harry was “incredibly cheeky” when he asked his grandmother to pose for a photo with his daughter, given Elizabeth’s ailing health, and the intense amount of duties she had during the Jubilee. She praised the palace “for being so clever and cunning that they never had a chance to be photographed with any of the senior royals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UO901_0g4K8mVT00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were booed as they appeared at a Jubilee event at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The couple flew out of the UK on Sunday, before the Jubilee celebrations had even wrapped up. However, sources told The Post this wasn’t a royal snub — Harry and Markle had always intended to attend two events and leave.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xl4Ye_0g4K8mVT00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s failure to land pics with Queen Elizabeth II (far left) and other senior royals at last week’s Platinum Jubilee will disappoint Netflix executives, according to self-proclaimed royal expert Angela Levin.
Getty Images

Levin explained that Harry and Markle were sitting on the right-hand side while the rest of them — Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton — were seated on the other.

Indeed, Page Six reported that the power couple did not spend any private time with William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis during their brief Jubilee visit. Meanwhile, William’s family reportedly denied an invitation by Harry and Meghan to attend Lilibet’s first birthday party.

Harry’s relationship with his brother William has reportedly been strained ever since the Sussexes — who notoriously quit palace life back in January 2020 — trashed the royal family in an infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey 14 months ago.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took daughter Lilibet (inset) to meet Queen Elizabeth II (far left) for the first time last week. A royal source told The Post that the couple did not ask for a photo of the milestone moment.
Reuters

Needless to say, Levin believed that the royal cold shoulder will have serious ramifications for the streaming career of the Sussexes, who signed on for a multimillion-dollar deal with the streamer in 2020 after moving to the US.

“They would have used it [the photo] for Netflix,” she lamented. “It would give them a kudos that they had her with her great-grandmother, you know.”

Investigative journalist Tom Bower, who is working on a biography of the duchess of Sussex, agreed with Levin’s sentiment. “The Sussexes’ contract with Netflix is in jeopardy,” the reporter told the Daily Mail. “The veto of photos will fuel the Sussexes’ resentment. Harry’s reprisal could be more revelations in his book billed to be published later this year.”

He added, “This is a dangerous game for both sides.”

In general, Levin felt that Harry and Meghan’s conduct during the Jubilee was a “very poor show . . . I think they felt that everyone [the royal family] would drop everything,” she said, adding that following the snub, they “probably just went off in a rage.”

“I thought they were like petulant teenagers, really,” she continued. “If they didn’t get what they wanted, they would leave. They did leave early. They left before the pageant on Sunday. They also didn’t go to anything else.”

She added, “They wanted to stay together as a family. I mean that’s a nonsense thing. You’re with your family the whole time, you don’t sort of use that as an excuse if you’re so close.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BploD_0g4K8mVT00
Levin’s on-air salvo comes after Harry and Meghan — seen here at the service of thanksgiving in honor of the monarch’s 70 years on the thrown on June 3 — were rumored to be barred from appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside Elizabeth, Charles and other senior members of the royal family.
Getty Images

Levin’s on-air salvo comes after Harry and Meghan were rumored to be barred from appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside Elizabeth, Charles and other senior members of the royal family.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the couple was booed as they appeared at a Jubilee event at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The couple flew out of the UK on Sunday, before the Jubilee celebrations had even wrapped up. However, sources told The Post this wasn’t a royal snub — Harry and Markle had always intended to attend two events and leave.

