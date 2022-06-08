ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill issues funny warning to Kate Middleton

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ek8k3_0g4K8kk100

The force is strong with this one.

Mark Hamill issued a funny warning to Kate Middleton on Sunday after several photos of her son Prince Louis making faces during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee went viral.

One clip shows the incredibly bored 4-year-old royal making faces and sticking his tongue out at his mother and putting his hand over the Duchess of Cambridge’s mouth .

“Star Wars” Mark Hamill — who is known on Twitter for his wit and comical humor — shared the clip saying that the Duke and Duchess should start preparing for the young royal’s teenage years.

“I think she should start dreading the teenage years… NOW,” Hamill wrote on Twitter .

While some have questioned Kate Middleton and Prince William’s parenting , the royals brushed off his antics in a subtle statement.

The couple shared a roundup of Instagram photos Monday from the four days of festivities, writing, “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjrFw_0g4K8kk100
Prince Louis stole the show by making faces at his mother and covering her mouth during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
John Rainford / SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qadig_0g4K8kk100
The clip shows the incredibly bored 4-year-old royal making faces and sticking his tongue out at his mother.
John Rainford / SplashNews.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQgyH_0g4K8kk100
Prince Louis of Cambridge has become a viral sensation for all the faces that he made during the Jubilee celebrations.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The baby royal was the source of several internet memes during the four-day celebration of Queen Elizabeth who has been the sovereign of the British commonwealth for 70 years — the longest reign since her ancestor Queen Victoria.

