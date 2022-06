The new cash will be used to support product development and R&D efforts, CEO Matthew Carroll said, as well as expand Immuta’s sales, marketing, customer success and support teams and enable “key” acquisitions in the data monitoring space. “The pandemic has accelerated the move to the cloud and that has increased the need for cloud data security,” he told TechCrunch in an email interview. “We don’t see that slowing down.”

