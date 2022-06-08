ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Survivors, families of Texas and Buffalo shooting victims to testify at House hearing

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 3 days ago

​Family members ​and survivors ​of the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas , and Buffalo ​ will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday during a hearing examining gun violence.

Among those testifying at the hearing will be Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, who survived the May 14 shooting at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo that killed 10 people.

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grade student who covered herself with a friend’s blood and played dead to survive the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, ​will also testify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PI69h_0g4K8fKO00
Parents of victims of the mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErrE2_0g4K8fKO00
Among those testifying at the hearing will be Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, who survived the supermarket shooting.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjZUC_0g4K8fKO00
Pediatrician Dr. Roy Guerrero of Uvalde, Texas, attends the House hearing.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcirj_0g4K8fKO00
Miah Cerrillo is a fourth-grade student who covered herself with a friend’s blood and played dead to survive the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OT48D_0g4K8fKO00
Miguel Cerrillo, the father of Miah Cerrillo, wipes tears from his eyes.
REUTERS

Felix and Kimberly Rubio, the parents of Lexi Rubio, who was among the 10 students who died in the Uvalde massacre, will also speak to the panel.

This is a developing story.

