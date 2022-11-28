Something New! ‘You’ Season 4 Promises a ‘Change’ for Joe: Everything We Know So Far

Grab your baseball caps — Joe Goldberg is back! Netflix's fan-favorite series You is returning for a fourth season, and according to star Penn Badgley , there are a lot of changes in the works.

"The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format," the Gossip Girl actor teased to Entertainment Tonight in June 2022. "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

How Did Season 3 of 'You' End?

During the final episode of season 3 — which premiered in October 2021 — Joe killed Love ( Victoria Pedretti ) before framing her as the murderer of Madre Linda. Not to mention, everyone thinks her death was murder-suicide, which means Joe is in the wind. The season ended with him arriving in Paris to find his new love, Marienne ( Tati Gabrielle ).

"I don't think she would go back [to him]. I think she would be able to, at that point, have the confidence, respect of self, and foresight to be able to know [not to]," Tati told Marie Claire of her character in October 2021. "I feel she'd be like, 'I love you. I wish this worked out differently. But, you are a psychopath and you are not good for me or my child or even this world.'"

Guess we'll have to wait to find out!

What to Expect in 'You' Season 4?

The show officially started filming season 4 in March 2022. While the previous episode came to an end in Paris, Joe has since taken his serial killer ways to London . According to Penn, his character "would sure hope" that being in a different country would award him new freedoms.

"But the problem is in him, it's not so much outside of him so he's trying to change," the actor explained to ET . "He is always trying — failing trying."

The first season 4 trailer , released in September 2022, revealed that Joe is now Professor Jonathan Moore.

"I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York or the shop clerk in LA or the doting husband in the suburbs, not anymore," Penn narrated in the teaser. "Allow me to reintroduce myself. I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond and living in London had allowed me to bury the past if you will."

"Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time around, I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional," Penn continued in the trailer, ominously adding, "I made time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues. Unfortunately, with friends in high places, then usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. So, they end up falling or shall I say, pushed, to their social death. The question, by who?”

Penn Badgley's New Role

"We hired a new director this season but he seems to know the show really, really well," showrunner Sera Gamble wrote on Instagram in August 2022. Joe has more than one role this season it seems!

A New Cast of Characters

Netflix announced that Lukas Gage will join the cast as Adam, alongside Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia, Ed Speleers as Rhys and Brad Alexander as Edward. However, the cast has kept quiet about the possibility of anyone returning.

"There's also some other familiar faces which I think I can [say]," Penn teased to ET without naming names.

When Does 'You' Season 4 Premiere?

The new season is set to be split up into two parts. The first part will premiere on February 9, 2023, with the second part coming one month later on March 9, 2023. The show will be available for streaming via Netflix .