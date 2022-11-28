ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Something New! ‘You’ Season 4 Promises a ‘Change’ for Joe: Everything We Know So Far

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Grab your baseball caps — Joe Goldberg is back! Netflix's fan-favorite series You is returning for a fourth season, and according to star Penn Badgley , there are a lot of changes in the works.

"The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format," the Gossip Girl actor teased to Entertainment Tonight in June 2022. "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

From ‘Gossip Girl’ to ‘You’! See Penn Badgley’s Total Transformation

How Did Season 3 of 'You' End?

During the final episode of season 3 — which premiered in October 2021 — Joe killed Love ( Victoria Pedretti ) before framing her as the murderer of Madre Linda. Not to mention, everyone thinks her death was murder-suicide, which means Joe is in the wind. The season ended with him arriving in Paris to find his new love, Marienne ( Tati Gabrielle ).

"I don't think she would go back [to him]. I think she would be able to, at that point, have the confidence, respect of self, and foresight to be able to know [not to]," Tati told Marie Claire of her character in October 2021. "I feel she'd be like, 'I love you. I wish this worked out differently. But, you are a psychopath and you are not good for me or my child or even this world.'"

Guess we'll have to wait to find out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xjst9_0g4K8dYw00

What to Expect in 'You' Season 4?

The show officially started filming season 4 in March 2022. While the previous episode came to an end in Paris, Joe has since taken his serial killer ways to London . According to Penn, his character "would sure hope" that being in a different country would award him new freedoms.

"But the problem is in him, it's not so much outside of him so he's trying to change," the actor explained to ET . "He is always trying — failing trying."

You Know You Love Them! See Where the Cast of 'Gossip Girl' Is Today

The first season 4 trailer , released in September 2022, revealed that Joe is now Professor Jonathan Moore.

"I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York or the shop clerk in LA or the doting husband in the suburbs, not anymore," Penn narrated in the teaser. "Allow me to reintroduce myself. I've gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond and living in London had allowed me to bury the past if you will."

"Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time around, I’m focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional," Penn continued in the trailer, ominously adding, "I made time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues. Unfortunately, with friends in high places, then usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. So, they end up falling or shall I say, pushed, to their social death. The question, by who?”

Penn Badgley's New Role

"We hired a new director this season but he seems to know the show really, really well," showrunner Sera Gamble wrote on Instagram in August 2022. Joe has more than one role this season it seems!

A New Cast of Characters

Netflix announced that Lukas Gage will join the cast as Adam, alongside Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia, Ed Speleers as Rhys and Brad Alexander as Edward. However, the cast has kept quiet about the possibility of anyone returning.

"There's also some other familiar faces which I think I can [say]," Penn teased to ET without naming names.

When Does 'You' Season 4 Premiere?

The new season is set to be split up into two parts. The first part will premiere on February 9, 2023, with the second part coming one month later on March 9, 2023. The show will be available for streaming via Netflix .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Hulu Renews New Series for Season 2

Hulu subscribers got a dose of good news on Tuesday. The Disney-owned streamer renewed Tell Me Lies, a new drama series based on Carola Lovering's novel that debuted in September. Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous relationship between a couple played by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Tell Me...
CNET

'The White Lotus': The Hidden Clues in Those Opening Credits Explained

HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus is quickly making a claim for having some of the best opening titles out there. Along with the provocative Renaissance-style images that make up season 2's title sequence, Emmy-winning composer Cristobal Tapia de Vere is back with a remix of season 1's eclectic ear worm. (Check out his soundtrack to 2013 British series Utopia for more electrifying tunes.)
The List

Former Real Housewife Claims She Had A Fling With Prince Harry

Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise features some of the most popular reality TV shows hitting the airwaves. One of the most successful of the series is "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," which created stars out of women like Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, and even Grammy-award-winning R&B singer and songwriter, Kandi Burruss.
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Admits She's Struggling To Make Offset 'Happy' Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B has admitted she’s been struggling to lift her husband Offset’s spirits since Takeoff’s untimely passing earlier this month. In a Twitter voice note to her 26.3 million followers over the weekend, the Bronx superstar detailed the issues she’s been having in working with her husband’s grief. According to Cardi, it’s tough seeing Offset go through the motions, and she warned critics not to play around with her family.
bravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey Dazzled in a Black Lace Jovani Dress for Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum looked stunning for her former castmate’s wedding to Simon Guobadia. Porsha Williams’ wedding to Simon Guobadia over the weekend definitely brought out all the stars. Chief among them included several of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s former castmates, including Drew Sidora, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Kandi Burruss, who rocked a sparkling black sleeveless gown for the occasion, pairing the look with long black opera gloves.
Popculture

'Love & Marriage' Couple Quits the Show

When Monique Samuels left The Real Housewives of Potomac, she vowed she'd never do reality television again. But famed producer Carlos King was able to get the Bravo alum to reconsider. She and her husband, former NFL star Chris Samuels, signed on for the spinoff of the OWN reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Love & Marriage: D.C., starring the Samuels and two other couples, premiered earlier this year and was renewed for a second season. Set to premiere in Jan. 2023, fans were eager to catch up with the Samuels and were hopeful their marriage was in a better place. But after a promo of the show didn't show the Samuels, fans wondered why. According to a report, it's because Monique and Chris will not be appearing in the forthcoming season…at all.
RadarOnline

Minka Kelly Spotted Holding Hands With 'Imagine Dragons' Singer Dan Reynolds Weeks After Trevor Noah Breakup

Actress Minka Kelly was spotted getting cozy and holding hands with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, confirming rumors that the pair are more than just friends, RadarOnline.com has learned. The pair were seen out and about enjoying each other's company in Los Angeles on Sunday, following the Thanksgiving holiday. Kelly, 42, was previously romantically tied with The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, 38. The couple's rumored reconciliation was squashed when the South African comedian was seen kissing pop star Dua Lipa, 27, in September 2022 — just a month after the couple reportedly got back together. The back and forth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022

December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
OK! Magazine

Sweater Weather! Handsome Dad Ben Affleck Enjoys Sunday Afternoon With Kids At Beverly Hills Farmers Market

Ben Affleck is on daddy duty.The Deep Water actor cozied up in a black and white patterned sweater to enjoy a casual Sunday fun day on November 27, with two of his kids, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as his stepchild, Emme, 14, tagging along.Affleck’s son, Samuel, 10, and Emme’s twin, Max, did not appear to join the afternoon outing.JENNIFER LOPEZ ADMITS WORKAHOLIC TENDENCIES, SAYS SHE WAS IN 'PAIN' FOR 'YEARS' BEFORE MARRYING BEN AFFLECKThe 50-year-old shares his three children with Jennifer Garner, and he's also the stepfather to the two tykes wife Jennifer Lopez has with ex-husband...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy