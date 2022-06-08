{"id":2075,"date":"2022-06-08T09:28:18","date_gmt":"2022-06-08T14:28:18","guid":{"rendered":"https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d2075","raw":"https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d2075"},"modified":"2022-06-08T09:28:18","modified_gmt":"2022-06-08T14:28:18","password":"","slug":"take-a-look-at-herbie-husker-through-the-years","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/gallery/take-a-look-at-herbie-husker-through-the-years/","title":{"raw":"Take a look at Herbie Husker Through the Years","rendered":"Take a look at Herbie Husker Through the Years"},"content":{"raw":"Nebraska mascot Herbie Husker made his first appearance in 1974 on the season media guide. The school has gone through several mascots over the years including my favorite Corncob Man and Mr. Big Red before finally settling on Herbie Husker. He may not be the most famous mascot but he\u0027s our mascot. Take a look below at Herbie Huskers through the years.\r

\r

[gallery ids\u003d\"2071,2067,2070,2065,2069,2068,2066,2064,2062,2061,2058,2060,2059,2063,2057,2056,2054,2052,2051,2050,2049,2048,2047,2046,2045,2044,2042,2041,2039,2038,2019,2035,2029,2025,2024,2022,2026,2021,2020,2037,2053,2055,2036,2027,2028,2040\"]\r

\r

\r

Nebraska mascot Herbie Husker made his first appearance in 1974 on the season media guide. The school has gone through several mascots over the years including my favorite Corncob Man and Mr. Big Red before finally settling on Herbie Husker. He may not be the most famous mascot but he's our mascot. Take a look below at Herbie Huskers through the years.



","protected":false,"block_version":0},"excerpt":{"raw":"Mascots deserve attention too!","rendered":"\u003cp\u003eMascots deserve attention too! \u003c/p\u003e

Sep 29, 2017; Champaign, IL, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie Husker makes an appearance on the sideline during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Nov 15, 2014; Madison, WI, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie Husker performs during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 59-24. Nov 7, 2015; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie Husker performs with the band prior to the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Nov 7, 2015; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie Husker dances with a fan prior to the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Sep 6, 2014; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie Husker performs during the game against the McNeese State Cowboys in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Oct 1, 2011; Madison, WI, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie Husker against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 48-17. Dec 4, 2010; Arlington, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie Husker on the field against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter of the 2010 Big 12 championship game at Cowboys Stadium. Jan 5, 2011; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie Husker rubs the head of a fan during the game against the Savannah State Tigers during the second half at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska won 68-48. Dec 4, 2010; Arlington, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie Husker on the field against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter of the 2010 Big 12 championship game at Cowboys Stadium. Sep 25, 2010; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie Husker watches the pre-game activities before the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Memorial Stadium. Feb 6, 2010; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie Husker gives the number sign during the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska won 71-60. LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - NOVEMBER 18: Nebraska Cornhuskers mascot Herbie Husker before their game against the Central Arkansas Bears at Pinnacle Bank Arena November 18, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 08: Herbie Husker, mascot for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, performs against the Purdue Boilermakers during their first round game of 2012 Big Ten Men's Basketball Conferene Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 8, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 24: Mascot Herbie Husker of the Nebraska Cornhuskers yells during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes on November 24, 2006 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska won 37-14. With less than two minutes remaining before tipoff, Nebraska mascot Herbie Husker walks around to greet fans before an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 photo, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg is greeted by mascot Herbie Husker, before an NCAA college basketball exhibition game against Doane University in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska's mascot Herbie Husker is on the court entertaining the fans in a time out in the game against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Kansas won 73-72. A fan takes a photo with Nebraska mascot Herbie Husker in front of Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Nebraska and Brigham Young in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. Nebraskas mascot Herbie Husker before the Kansas Nebraska NCAA college football game, in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2010. Nebraska mascot Herbie Husker applauds during a break in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Incarnate Word in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014. Incarnate Word won 74-73. Nebraska mascot Herbie Husker performs before an NCAA college football game against Purdue in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014. Nebraska mascot Herbie Husker greets fans in front of Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Nebraska and Brigham Young in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. Sep 04, 2010; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers mascots Lil Red and Herbie Husker before the game against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Memorial Stadium. Sep 25, 2010; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers mascots Herbie Husker and Lil' Red stand at attention during the national anthem prior to the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska mascots Herbie Husker, right, and Lil' Red entertain the crowd in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014. Nebraska mascots Lil' Red, left, and Herbie Husker entertain the crowd before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Troy in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.