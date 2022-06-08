ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

BET Responds to Lil Nas X’s Awards Show Snub Claim: ‘We Love Lil Nas X’

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

BET issued a lengthy response on Tuesday (June 7) to Lil Nas X ‘s complaints about his lack of nominations for the upcoming 2022 BET Awards . The rapper, who shared his displeasure about not being included in the June 1 nominations announcement among other stars such as Doja Cat , Ari Lennox , Drake and Silk Sonic , doubled down just hours before by sharing a clip of a new diss song in which he sings “F— BET” over and over.

“We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: He performed ‘Old Town Road’ with Billy Ray Cyrus at BET Awards 2019 and his BET Awards 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET,” read the statement.

“Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s voting academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts. No one from BET serves as a member of the voting academy. At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.”

It remains to be seen if the explanation will assuage Lil Nas’ anger, which he vented in a since-deleted string of tweets calling out the annual awards show for not giving him even one nomination this year.

“thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again,” he wrote in his first tweet, adding a sarcastic “black excellence!”

At the time, some commenters took issue with Lil Nas’s tweet, asking him why he felt he should have been nominated, prompting the “Call Me By Your Name” singer to offer them some quick insights.

“idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album,” he said in response to one Twitter user. “i feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.” When another commenter claimed that his last few records weren’t hip-hop , he clapped back saying, “they have a pop category.”

Lil Nas, who was nominated for five BET Hip Hop Awards in 2019 and 2021, also spoke at the time about how it feels like he’s fighting an uphill battle most of the time, even with the success he’s already achieved. “doesn’t even have to be me nominated,” he wrote. “i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”

In the clip uploaded on June 7, the rapper sits shirtless in his car as he lip-syncs, “F— BET, f— BET/ F— BET, f— BET/ Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok/ Look at how I top sh–/ I just put like three up in the top 10/ And I don’t need nobody/ I just need these ccs on my body/ Everything I do be tryna run, go make a profit/ Read about it.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Billboard

Britney Spears’ Wedding Reception Included a Recreation of 2003 VMAs Kiss With Madonna

Click here to read the full article. Something old, something new, something borrowed, something to talk about. Britney Spears gave the guests at her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday night (June 9) a little of all four when she recreated her legendary kiss with Madonna from the 2003 MTV VMAs during the reception. Pictures of the lip lock repeat revealed Spears, 40, in a low-cut, fringe-sleeved red minidress leaning in to touch lips with the 63-year-old pop icon, who smooched back while wearing a brightly colored wrap dress. The kiss was a callback to the time the pair surprised the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kid Cudi’s Daughter Gave His ‘SNL’ Dress the Stamp of Approval

Click here to read the full article. In April 2021, Kid Cudi paid tribute to Kurt Cobain during his musical guest debut on the long-running NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, wearing a floral dress similar to ones donned by the late Nirvana frontman during the grunge band’s heyday in the ’90s. While speaking at an event for the New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s Youth Anxiety Center this week, the “Sad People” star shared that his outfit was approved by his most important fashion critic. “My daughter [texted] me and said, ‘Daddy you looked so pretty in your dress,’” he said, according to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Nas
Person
Nelly
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Drake
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Says Having 2 Headliners for 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘Was the Worst Idea in the World’

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez‘s Netflix documentary, Halftime, premiered at the Tribeca Festival on Wednesday (June 9) and took viewers on an inside look at her preparing for her set during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show, during which she shared the stage with Shakira. While their co-headlining set made history for Latina representation, the film showed that Lopez was initially frustrated with the amount of time that the NFL gave her and Shakira to put on their show. Lopez’s manager, Benny Medina, appears in the documentary to provide perspective on the matter, and shares that often,...
NFL
Billboard

Phoebe Bridgers Show In Toronto Paused Multiple Times For Fan Medical Calls

Click here to read the full article. A concert for indie rock artist Phoebe Bridgers was paused five times on Tuesday night (June 7) at the RBC Echo Beach amphitheater in Toronto so that venue staff and paramedics could treat fans, many of who had camped out overnight for the concert, for dehydration and exhaustion. Fans began queuing up as early as 3 a.m. to get a spot near the barricade separating the audience from the stage in hopes of getting a close up view of the 27-year-old recording artist and producer on her 2022 “Reunion Tour” that kicked off in...
GULF SHORES, AL
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Covers Radiohead, The Weeknd & More on ‘Kellyoke’ EP: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. If you love Kellyoke, this EP’s for you. On Thursday (June 9), Kelly Clarkson released her first Kellyoke EP, based on the popular cover-song segment from The Kelly Clarkson Show. The EP contains a total of six tracks — her renditions of “Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt, “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd, “Queen of the Night” by Whitney Houston, “Trampoline” by SHAED, “Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead, and the EP’s lead single “Happier Than Ever,” originally performed by Billie Eilish. Clarkson’s Kellyoke EP picks up where her covers from The Kelly Clarkson Show leave...
MUSIC
Billboard

Stick Figure Drops New Single With Slightly Stoopid During Sell-Out Tour

Click here to read the full article. Stick Figure has released “Way of Life,” a new song featuring fellow American reggae stars Slightly Stoopid. It’s the lead single off of Stick Figure’s upcoming album, which is in the final stages of production and set to be released this year. The single has the classic Stick Figure sound, blending the dub reggae influence of King Tubby and Barrington Levy with the modern tropical house influence of Kygo. “I’ve always been intrigued by the soundscapes and reverbs used in Tropical House music,” Scott Woodruff, professionally known as Stick Figure, tells Billboard. “There is...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Doja Cat
Billboard

Yung Miami Partners With Diddy’s REVOLT for New Series ‘Caresha Please’: Watch the Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Yung Miami has an all-new deal with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ multimedia company REVOLT. On Wednesday (June 8), REVOLT announced that Yung Miami — one-half of fan-favorite hip-hop duo City Girls — will host a new series titled Caresha Please. The series is set to kick off Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, premiering with an intimate conversation with Diddy during which the pair will discuss their careers, Diddy’s new label and “passion project helping to bring back R&B” Love Records, their friendship, dating, family and more candid topics. Yung Miami (née Caresha Brownlee) said in a statement...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Def Leppard, Paul McCartney & All the Acts With Billboard 200 Top 10 Albums Each Decade Since the ’80s

Click here to read the full article. Def Leppard joins an elite group of acts – and is one of just three groups – with a newly charting top 10 title on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the 1980s, ‘90s, 2000s, ‘10s and now the ‘20s. The band’s latest studio effort, Diamond Star Halos, bows at No. 10 on the June 11-dated list. Def Leppard scored its first Billboard 200 top 10 with Pyromania, which first reached the tier on the March 12, 1983-dated tally, eventually peaking at No. 2 on the May 14, 1983, chart. The group hit the top 10 once more in the 1980s with Hysteria, which started its top 10 run on Aug....
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Now That Kylie Minogue Picked Hers, What’s Your Favorite Gay Anthem? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. Pride Month is officially underway, which means there’s never been a better time to hit play and blast all your favorite gay anthems. (Though, let’s be honest, when is it not a good time for that?) Making her debut appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kylie Minogue was pressed by host Andy Cohen for her own ultimate Pride track, and the pop star had a definitive answer. “There’s plenty,” she said, “but ‘I Will Survive’ [by] Gloria Gaynor.” Later in the show, DJ Ty Sunderland, who was serving as the night’s guest bartender, pointed to Minogue’s...
MUSIC
Billboard

Halsey Partners With Samsung to ‘Share a Glimpse’ of Love Story With Alev Aydin in ‘So Good’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Halsey‘s bringing their love story to fans in the music video for new single “So Good” — and they got a little bit of a technological assist to make the visual. The artist and Samsung are sharing first with Billboard that they collaborated to make Halsey’s vision for the visual — which was directed by her partner, Alev Aydin — a reality. “The film we created for ‘So Good’ really tells the full story of the song in the way I intended. Samsung helped us share our vision, giving us the creative freedom we...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Carrie Underwood Sings Taylor Swift, Bonnie Raitt Hits & More in ‘Song Association’ Challenge

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to take part in Elle‘s popular song association challenge, and she proved that despite being a country superstar, she can sing any genre, from classic rock to pop. With 10 seconds to think of and sing a lyric featuring a key word, Underwood started out strong by associating the word “run” to The Chicks’ “Ready to Run,” singing it flawlessly. The 39-year-old singer went down a more pop route for the next round, opting to deliver Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)” for the word...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Jack White Unveils Haunting Video for New Song ‘If I Die Tomorrow’

Click here to read the full article. Jack White dropped his newest single, “If I Die Tomorrow” on Wednesday (June 8), along with a chilling music video. In the accompanying Brantley Gutierrez-directed clip, White pulls a coffin through a snowy landscape, passing by angels, among other imagery of death and the afterlife. “If I die tomorrow / Will you let me know I left in peace? / I begged and I borrowed / Everybody’s love and they gave for free,” he sings. The song is set to appear on the rocker’s second album of 2022, Entering Heaven Alive, set for release on July...
MUSIC
Billboard

Britney Spears’ Makeup Artist Wanted to Create a ‘Timeless & Glowing Look’ for Pop Star’s Wedding

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Britney Spears fans may be used to seeing the pop icon dressed casually on social media, but she turned up the glam for her wedding to longtime partner Sam Asghari on Thursday (June 9). Spears wore one of four custom Versace gowns during the wedding ceremony and enlisted celebrity makeup artist and brand founder Charlotte Tilbury for her bridal makeup, which...
RETAIL
Billboard

Beyonce Fans Are Certain New Music Is Finally Coming: Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé might be up to something. Try to stay calm. As of Friday (June 10), the 40-year-old superstar has deleted her profile pictures across her social media accounts, including Twitter, Instagram and TikTok — and suffice to say, fans have their theories about what it all means. Namely, members of the BeyHive are certain that new music is on its way, which, if they’re correct, would mean that Beyoncé is gearing up for her first official release in six years. Though she’s spent the past couple years guesting on other artists’ songs (see: her...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

How Dimelo Flow Brought His Artist-Producer Vision To Life in Debut Album ‘Always Dream’

Click here to read the full article. For Dímelo Flow, there are producers who want to sing, and those who don’t—like himself. “I never wanted to be a singer,” he tells Billboard. “I’ve always wanted to be the executive producer, the lead of the album who has all the ideas, and who produces the music.” Now, after being the mastermind behind hits such as Sech’s “Otro Trago,” Dalex’s “Pa’ Mi,” and Anitta and J Balvin’s “Downtown,” to name a few, Dímelo Flow (real name: Jorge Valdes Vasquez) presents his debut studio album Always Dream (RichMusic) as artist-producer. Home to 28 tracks, previously-released...
MUSIC
Billboard

Deal Alert: Get a 30-Day Free Trial to Paramount+ With This Limited Promo

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Thinking about joining Paramount+? A free trial is the best way to test out a streaming platform to see if it’s a good fit — and if you’re a new to the streaming platform, you can receive a free 30-day trial thanks to a special promo that launched Friday (June 10). There are different ways to go about getting a free...
TV SERIES
Billboard

Kate Bush Solely Wrote, Produced & Performs ‘Running Up That Hill’: How Rare Is That for a Hot 100 Top 10?

Click here to read the full article. Kate Bush solely wrote, produced and performs her 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which bounds back onto the Billboard Hot 100 (dated June 11) at No. 8, hitting a new high, sparked by its sync in the newly released fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. How rare is it for an artist to triple up in all three fields for a Hot 100 top 10? “Hill” is the first such Hot 100 top 10 this decade, and one of just four among women this century. “Hill” is the first song...
MUSIC
Billboard

Demi Lovato Returns to Their Roots: ‘This Is My Story, and I’m Going to Tell It’

Click here to read the full article. “Demi leaves rehab again,” Demi Lovato begins new single “Skin of My Teeth.” “When is this s—t gonna end?” The couplet, and the razor-wire guitar riff around it, serve as an abrupt introduction into Lovato’s new era. In January, the superstar held a “funeral” for their pop music, officially starting a fresh professional chapter following last year’s sprawling, A-list collaborations-heavy album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over. Post-funeral, then, “Skin of My Teeth” is Lovato’s riotous wake. It’s her chance to not only participate in the mainstream’s recent pop-punk revival, but...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy