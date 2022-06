Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin saw volatility inside a range it has been trading within for nearly a month now. It faced stern rejections each time it tried to climb above the $31.5k-$32k mark, and a bullish bias was not apparent for most of the crypto market as well. Ethereum Classic also formed a range over the past three weeks, and in the last few days of trading, the price has fallen beneath a support level as well. Could the range lows be revisited once again?

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO