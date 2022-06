(Farmington) As far as anyone can tell Farmington’s Drew Felker became the school’s first three sport all state athlete a few weeks ago. Felker started his senior year by being named to the all state football team in the fall after playing quarterback and safety for the 7-4 Knights. He then finished 4th at state in the 152 pound wrestling division in Class three during the winter sports season. His three sport accomplishment almost didn’t happen, because Felker wasn’t initially going to participate in track. Coach Jordan Stone researched the topic and informed Felker about this unique opportunity to make school history…

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO