Tyler, TX

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Coconut from the SPCA of East Texas

 3 days ago
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Coconut — from the SPCA of East Texas. Coconut is a 12-week-old Catahoula-mix and is just beautiful! The SPCA of East Texas expects he will be a large dog -- more than 40 pounds. Catahoulas are very smart and make goof...

Your glass is getting thrown out in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in 2019. As more people move to East Texas from larger metropolitan areas, the want and desire for recycling has increased. But for those who are used to recycling systems in cities like Austin or Dallas -- where...
101.5 KNUE

Wake Up To Camels And More At This Upshur County Rental Cabin

When it comes to summer vacationing with the family we're looking for a uniquely incredible experience that will satisfy the entire family. We know that vacationing this year is going to be a bit more challenging because things are more expensive, especially gas. Because of that, many families are once again turning to a closer-to-home destination for their vacations.
Mix 93.1

11 Fantastic Locations To View Fireworks In East Texas This July 4th

We'll be celebrating our nation's independence on Monday this year. This year will mark the 246th anniversary of the birth of our mighty nation. We'll be marking the occasion and celebrating all day and night with family and friends gathered at the house, around the pool or the lake, or in the backyard with the grills and smokers going just waiting for it to get dark so we can either set off our fireworks or watch fireworks explode hundreds of feet in the air above our heads and hear their loud explosions too.
PHOTOS: JW's Barbecue in Jacksonville

JW's Barbecue in Jacksonville is making waves on more than just a local level. The new barbecue joint was recently recognized in a CNN article as one of the best barbecue restaurants in East Texas. "When we opened, we had three goals: serve good food on a consistent basis, have...
More Than a Dozen Animals Seized from Van Zandt Property: SPCA of Texas

The SPCA of Texas and the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office removed 14 animals from a property in Van Zandt County after an anonymous complaint about animal cruelty. After the owner did not bring conditions into compliance with Texas Health and Safety Code, the animals -- including five dogs, two cats, one macaw and one deceased cockatoo -- were seized.
Roberts notes COVID upticks in East Texas

TYLER — We haven't approached the more intense days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are seeing some upticks in the NET Health survey area. That's why NET Health's George Roberts wants to re-issue some advisories. Roberts says first of all, stay home when you're sick. Secondly, he says, make sure to get vaccinated if you haven't already done so. Roberts points to the abundant supply of vaccine available in the area. He tells KTBB that NET Health will continue to keep you up to date through its website. Click here to view that site.
News Talk 860 KSFA

WOW! Employees Shocked as Longview, Texas Restaurant Closing This Week

When I first saw online that Brenda's Good Eats in Longview, Texas was closing down I was sad. It's always tough when you hear about a local business working hard to make it, and just could make a profit to keep the doors open. But after talking to an employee at Brenda's Good Eats located at 1809 W Loop 281 #110 in Longview, I feel even worse, as the staff that just learned about the restaurant closing.
Tour Tyler Texas

Texas Country Reporter Bob and Kelli Phillips's 50th Anniversary concert tour will be in Tyler June 18, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas and join us for a day of fun at the East Texas Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Richard Lee for their East Texas stop for the Texas Country Reporter's 50th Anniversary concert tour: A Texas Tribute. The concert, hosted by Bob and Kelli Phillips, explores the story of our state from its founding through the oil boom and more, with music celebrating Texas and The West. There will be two performances, the matinee Saturday, Jun 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM and an evening performance Saturday, Jun 18, 2022, at 7:30 PM at the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center (formerly Wise Auditorium)1303 South Mahon Avenue Tyler, Texas on the Tyler Junior College campus.
KLTV

East Texas drought conditions call for careful watering

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With the heat already here, East Texas farmers and gardeners alike must deal with trying to keep their plants alive and producing. The traditional East Texas summer can often be accompanied by triple-digit temperatures, which dry out soil and roast vegetation. However, some varieties do well in the heat.
KLTV

Mark Scirto continues recovery, pays visit to KLTV

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We had a special visitor to the newsroom today. Mark Scirto dropped by looking healthy and strong!. It's the first time most of us have seen him in person since his stroke about a month ago. Mark was on his way home from rehab and surprised us with a visit!
KLTV

Mobile food pantry comes to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The response in Longview to the East Texas Food Bank's Mobile Pantry surprised many volunteers. Vehicles were lined up for the equivalent of several blocks, but they didn't have to wait long. First United Methodist Church Volunteer Steve Jones says the mobile food pantry...
CBS19

City of Tyler releases heat plan to stay cool this summer

TYLER, Texas — As the summer heat continues to rise, the City of Tyler released their summer heat plan to help citizens stay safe in the heat. The purpose of the plan to provide information on how the public can protect themselves and stay safe while being outside in the heat. This heat plan outlines how long people should stay outside; when to drink water or sports drinks to maintain hydration; and the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
