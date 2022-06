The Moline softball park, officially known as George Schrotenboer Field, Thursday night sought help with its infrastructure from the Leighton Township Board. Ken Ritz, a longtime board member for the park, said some things have deteriorated over the years at the field, which began its tradition as a popular site for softball games since 1944. He specified problems with the bathroom, parking and lights.

