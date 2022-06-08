ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euan Blair’s firm Multiverse becomes unicorn with £1.4bn valuation

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9ghj_0g4K74Pj00
Financial News

The company run by Euan Blair, the son of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, has become the UK’s first EdTech firm to achieve unicorn status after being valued at 1.7 billion US dollars (£1.4 billion) in its latest fund round.

Apprenticeship business Multiverse said it has secured 220 million US dollars (£175 million) in funding, doubling its valuation in just eight months and earning it a place among Britain’s unicorns.

It is understood Mr Blair – who was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to education in the recent Queen’s Birthday Honours – has a stake of between 25% and 50% of the business, now worth up to £677 million on paper.

He co-founded the group in 2016 with the aim of matching young adults and those looking to reskill with apprenticeships and the firm now works with more than 500 businesses worldwide.

It offers an alternative to university as the path to a tech career and it has helped more than 8,000 into apprenticeships globally.

The latest funding injection has come from US investment firm StepStone Group, and previous investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst.

There has never been a more pressing time to create an alternative to university education that is equitable and inclusive

Multiverse aims to use the money to expand further across the US, where it launched in January last year.

Mr Blair, chief executive of Multiverse, said: “There has never been a more pressing time to create an alternative to university education that is equitable and inclusive and there is an incredible opportunity before us to change the status quo with apprenticeships.

“This funding will help us bring more people without degrees or in need of re-skilling into tech careers and ultimately create a more diverse group of future leaders.”

The group claims that 56% of the apprentices it has placed are people of colour, more than half are women and 34% come from economically under-served communities.

Two-thirds of Americans do not have a college degree, even though 65% of jobs require some college of a bachelor’s degree.

Multiverse said this disproportionately excludes black and Hispanic Americans, while it also means companies are missing out on reaching a pool of potential talent and new recruits at a time when hiring is challenging.

Jeremy Duggan, president and board member at Multiverse, said: “The Multiverse journey so far has been characterised not only by rapid growth, but also by creating a real and actionable solution to the challenges of diversity in the workplace.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Blair
newschain

Government’s Rwanda plan ‘is not safe’, court told

The Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is “not safe”, lawyers have told the High Court. Migrants due to be given a one-way ticket to the east African nation as part of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s bid to curb Channel crossings, as well as campaign groups and a union, have asked judges to block their upcoming deportation flight.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Gene-editing Bill should not ‘force products on Scotland’, says minister

A Bill that would ease regulations around gene editing in the food sector should not “force products on Scotland”, a minister has said. The Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Bill was introduced earlier this month at Westminster and would create a separate regulatory category for gene editing – a practice which can change traits within a plant or animal much more quickly than traditional selective breeding.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiverse#Hispanic Americans#Us Dollar#Uk#Edtech#British#Stepstone Group#General Catalyst
newschain

Javid suggests income tax cut should be brought forward if possible

Sajid Javid has suggested the Government’s planned income tax cut should be brought forward to next year, if circumstances allow. In March, Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p in the pound before the end of the current parliament, in 2024.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Death sentences handed to Britons fighting for Ukraine condemned by Truss

Two British soldiers captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in what Foreign Secretary Liz Truss branded a “sham judgment”. Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were convicted of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a...
POLITICS
newschain

What are the plans to fly migrants seeking asylum in the UK to Rwanda?

The first flight of migrants from the UK to Rwanda is due next week as part of the Government’s new immigration policy. Here is a look at what is known about the plans. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the agreement is “uncapped” and Rwanda will have the “capacity to resettle tens of thousands of people in the years ahead”.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
newschain

Zahawi praises university ties with Europe as he meets Portugal’s president

Nadhim Zahawi has praised the UK’s strong ties with Europe in higher education as he met the president of Portugal. The Education Secretary visited Imperial College London alongside the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the country’s prime minister, Antonio Costa. During the visit, they explored...
EUROPE
newschain

‘The game is never over’ warns Ben Earl ahead of Premiership semi-final

Ben Earl is still traumatised by Harlequins’ sensational comeback in last season’s Gallagher Premiership semi-finals. Earl will face the English champions at the same stage on Saturday, but this time it will be for Saracens following a year spent on loan at Bristol while his parent club campaigned in the Championship as punishment for persistent salary cap breaches.
RUGBY
newschain

Tory MP warns education is being ‘weaponised by those against us’

A Tory MP calling for greater transparency over potential Chinese influence in UK universities has claimed too many academics are failing to recognise that “education is being weaponised by those against us”. Alicia Kearns warned that Confucius Institutes – public language and cultural education programmes funded by an...
WORLD
newschain

Liam Trevaskis leads by example to end Lancashire’s unbeaten record

Liam Trevaskis produced late heroics to guide Durham to a final-over victory against previously unbeaten Lancashire in their Vitality Blast clash. The home side appeared to be on the verge of their fourth successive defeat in their chase of 131 amid outstanding bowling from Richard Gleeson but Trevaskis blasted 16 runs from seven balls to steer his side over the line with three balls to spare.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy