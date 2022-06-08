ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Backroads Of Appalachia Rolling Out New App Benefitting Tourism In Eastern Kentucky

By Dave Begley
wtloam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackroads of Appalachia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting motorsports in the region all while improving local tourism and economy, will be launching the Backroads of Appalachia app on...

www.wtloam.com

Comments / 0

wtloam.com

Sen. Robert Stivers To Help Lead New Bourbon Barrel Task Force

Senate President Robert Stivers from Manchester will help lead a new committee designed to study taxes on bourbon barrel sales. Stivers will serve as co-chair to the newly formed Bourbon Barrel Taxation Task Force. The task force will study the current tax rate structure for bourbon barrel sales in Kentucky to increase tax revenue and new jobs by developing an ideal tax rate structure. The task force will report findings to the Legislative Research Commission by December 1st for referral to the appropriate standing committee with jurisdiction over the policy area.
MANCHESTER, KY
wtloam.com

KY Attorney General Announces Price Gouging Website And Hotline In Response To Baby Formula Shortage

The Attorney General’s Office announced a new website and phone hotline to help with reporting suspected price gouging when it comes to baby formula. The move is in response to the ongoing nationwide shortage. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a news release that the law outlines the sale or rental of goods and services when a state of emergency is in effect, and states that no person shall sell or rent an item for a price “which is grossly in excess of the price prior to the declaration.” To avoid becoming a victim of a baby formula scam, the Attorney General’s Office encourages Kentuckians to:
KENTUCKY STATE
wtloam.com

Kentucky Secretary Of State Michael Adams Comments On Elections

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke to members of the rotary club this week and said he was pleased that in our first statewide election with our new improved voting system, early voting, and other conveniences. Adams said elections in Kentucky are as transparent as possible. He said there is a process for inspecting the voting equipment. By law, the state board of elections hosts a publicly available event where the machines are inspected. When asked about any changes in the November election, he said it’ll be the same rules we had for the primary, including a requirement to qualify for an absentee ballot. There will also be three days of no-excuse early voting Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before Election Day and of course, voting on Election Day November 8th. He also reassured Kentuckians that the election process is a bipartisan effort. He said it’s not just him working across party lines with the governor, it’s also a bipartisan state board of elections by law, a bipartisan county board of elections by law, and every precinct location in Kentucky working together in good faith for a good election.
KENTUCKY STATE

