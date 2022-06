Stevens Point police say they are investigating a fraudulent 911 call that sent multiple units to a home near Briggs and Prentice streets on Friday. Portage Co. dispatchers received a 911 talk-to-text message from someone on Fourth Ave. who claimed he’d just shot his girlfriend and was now going to kill himself. Paramedics from the Stevens Point Fire Department were asked to stage nearby, and a medical helicopter was asked to remain on standby.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO