New snack recall: If you bought this delicious snack, you better not eat it

The massive JIF peanut butter recall continues to impact food products that include it as an ingredient, triggering additional recalls as a result. The latest recall connected to the JIF situation concerns Protein Power Snacks from F&S Fresh Foods.

If you have JIF peanut butter products including this protein snack, you should avoid eating them. The peanut butter might be contaminated with Salmonella. As you’ve undoubtedly read, JIF products have triggered an outbreak in the US. At least 16 people have gotten sick so far, according to the latest CDC data.

Protein Power Snack recall

F&S Fresh Foods just announced the Protein Power Snack recall. The FDA press release is available at this link.

The company issued the recall in response to the JIF peanut butter Salmonella outbreak. F&S used JIF peanut butter from the lots that are included in the large JIF recall.

F&S distributed the Protein Power Snack in the recall at US Walgreens stores in New Jersey and New York. The recalled products are no longer available in stores as of the time of this writing. The last lot in the recall has a best-by date of 05/28/22 printed on the front of the label.

The company says there were no cases of salmonellosis connected to its products. However, the JIF peanut butter F&S used to make the products has gotten several people sick so far.

Salmonella outbreak connected to the JIF recall

Salmonella is a bacteria that’s often responsible for product recalls.

Healthy people ingesting the bacteria typically develop symptoms that will go away in a few days. They often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

However, young children, frail and older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at risk of severe illness and death. In rare cases, the bacteria can travel to the bloodstream, where it will trigger other conditions. Arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis can result from salmonellosis.

While the Protein Power Snack product in the F&S recall isn’t responsible for any known cases, the FDA and CDC are aware of several salmonellosis cases associated with JIF peanut butter.

Protein Power Snack recall: Image of the retail package. Image source: FDA

The FDA has a new page dedicated to the JIF Salmonella outbreak. As of May 25th, there have been 16 confirmed cases of illness. The page also contains a map of the cases. Finally, the agency lists all the product recalls connected to JIF peanut butter on this page.

Separately, the CDC published its own findings about the Salmonella outbreak at this link.

What you should do

F&S urges people not to eat Protein Power Snack products if they still have any in their pantries. Buyers should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

People who have eaten the recalled Protein Power Snack and have shown Salmonella symptoms should seek help from a doctor. The same goes for anyone experiencing symptoms that might be consistent with salmonellosis.

Finally, you should check out the full Protein Power Snack recall announcement at this link.

Also, the CDC and FDA resources we linked above should provide additional assistance. This will reduce the risk of eating contaminated products. Plus, you’ll find resources on what to do if you contract the illness.