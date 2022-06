It was only a few weeks ago when we dropped into Access Health in Muskegon to talk about the new mini pantry they were placing for those in need just outside their office in Downtown Muskegon. The staples can be found in it through the good donations of others in the community who might have a little more, or who might understand what it is to have nothing and be willing to give. Well, it must have caught on because in only a matter of weeks another one is popping up in another neighborhood and the placement couldn't be better, it's where the action is right now in Muskegon Heights, The US Café at the Barney Maffet Place.

