Berkadia Arranges Sale of 380-Unit Lenox Clear Lake Apartments in Southeast Houston

FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS — French lending institution Natixis has provided a $50.7 million acquisition loan for The Grayson at Baybrook, a 322-unit apartment community located in the southern Houston suburb of Friendswood. The property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse and a sand volleyball court. Tucker Knight and Carl Rasmussen of Berkadia placed the loan on behalf of the borrower, SRJ Real Estate Investments, which will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO