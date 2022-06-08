ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 380-Unit Lenox Clear Lake Apartments in Southeast Houston

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Berkadia has arranged the sale of Lenox Clear Lake, a 380-unit apartment community in southeast Houston. Lenox Clear Lake offers one-, two-...

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
rebusinessonline.com

Natixis Provides $50.7M Acquisition Loan for Metro Houston Apartment Community

FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS — French lending institution Natixis has provided a $50.7 million acquisition loan for The Grayson at Baybrook, a 322-unit apartment community located in the southern Houston suburb of Friendswood. The property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse and a sand volleyball court. Tucker Knight and Carl Rasmussen of Berkadia placed the loan on behalf of the borrower, SRJ Real Estate Investments, which will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy