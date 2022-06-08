ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, TX

Wow! This Flint, Texas Property is a Business and Home That Resembles a Castle

By Billy Jenkins
 4 days ago
For most of us working from home with a job that you truly enjoy would be a drem come true. This property currently for sale in Flint, Texas offers you that experience with the home that looks similar to a castle and a gardening and nursery business operating from the same...

