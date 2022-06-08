Wow! This Flint, Texas Property is a Business and Home That Resembles a Castle

We'll be celebrating our nation's independence on Monday this year. This year will mark the 246th anniversary of the birth of our mighty nation. We'll be marking the occasion and celebrating all day and night with family and friends gathered at the house, around the pool or the lake, or in the backyard with the grills and smokers going just waiting for it to get dark so we can either set off our fireworks or watch fireworks explode hundreds of feet in the air above our heads and hear their loud explosions too.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO