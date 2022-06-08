WATCH: Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel near Morgan City

NEW ORLEANS ( KLFY ) — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember Monday from a commercial fishing vessel 21 miles offshore Morgan City, according to an official press release.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a notification at 7:46 p.m. from the commercial fishing vessel GP Amelia of a crewmember suffering from abdominal pain. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on-scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred them to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

