Morgan City, LA

WATCH: Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel near Morgan City

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( KLFY ) — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember Monday from a commercial fishing vessel 21 miles offshore Morgan City, according to an official press release.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a notification at 7:46 p.m. from the commercial fishing vessel GP Amelia of a crewmember suffering from abdominal pain. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on-scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred them to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

