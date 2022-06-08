ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

United Steelworkers, USFL players file petition for representation election

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXIx0_0g4K5VzH00
United Steelworkers from Point Park, February 2021. United Steelworkers from Point Park, February 2021.

PITTSBURGH — The United Steelworkers announced on Monday that the players in the United States Football League have voted in favor of union representation in an election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board.

USW, which is based in Pittsburgh but represents 850,000 employees across various different industries, filed a petition for representation election in coordination with the United Football Players Association on behalf of the 360 USFL players.

Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County Democratic Party chair not running for re-election

Eileen Kelly, the chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, announced Friday that she is not running for re-election, forecasting a shift in leadership for the Pittsburgh region’s largest Democratic Party organization. Kelly helmed the committee for that last four years and said she is proud of her tenure....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
alleghenyfront.org

Surveying the Ohio River for plastic nurdles, as Shell readies to open cracker

Shell plans to begin operations this summer at its new industrial complex along the Ohio River in Beaver County, Pennsylvania. The plant will use ethane produced at the region’s natural gas wells to make tiny polyethylene plastic pellets, which some people call nurdles. They’re used to make many kinds...
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Ed Gainey makes a late-night visit to South Side amid increase in gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following several weekends filled with gun violence, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey took a late-night, or early-morning depending on your perspective, stroll down E. Carson Street. In a tweet, Gainey said the visit was important so his administration can continue to build out his plan for peace. "We can't have the disruptive behavior that has erupted on our South Side and plan on focusing our policing efforts on that behavior," Mayor Gainey said. New safety measures are in place this weekend to keep the public safe - that includes 17 uniformed officers patrolling the South Side and assistance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
wanderwisdom.com

US Highway 40: From Jersey to Pittsburgh With No Tolls

Charles has long experience fishing, hiking, exploring, and camping in the Northeast. The original Interstate Highway reached from Atlantic City, New Jersey to San Francisco, California. Known as The Harding Highway, America's Main Street, or Highway 40, whatever you call it, this scenic cross-country roadway is one of America's oldest highway systems.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland commissioners walk out of public meeting after violation claim raised

Westmoreland County commissioners briefly walked out of their public meeting Thursday after an audience member accused them of violating the state’s open meeting law. The voting session was recessed for about 30 minutes to meet requirements of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law, which was amended by state lawmakers last year to require public bodies to post meeting agendas online at least 24 hours prior to the session.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

City Authority Accepts Restitution For Penn Theater Vandalism; Considers Future

Even as the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler receives restitution following an incident of vandalism at the Penn Theater earlier this year, conversations continue about the facility’s future. As part of their sentence for burglary and criminal mischief in January, three juvenile males and their guardians have...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Parents call for removal of school board president after controversial meme

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — An inflammatory social media post has a lot of parents and community members outraged. Some parents said the Seneca Valley school board president, Eric DiTullio, shared a meme on his personal Facebook page, allegedly making fun of actor Matthew McConaughey, who spoke at the White House earlier this week about the mass school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. In his emotional speech, the actor talked about the victims, their families and called for gun legislation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#Labor Relations#Football Players#American Football#The United Steelworkers#Usw
upmc.com

UPMC Hillman & Pitt School of Medicine announce New Radiation Oncology Leader

Heath D. Skinner, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed professor and chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Skinner, who currently serves as an associate professor of radiation oncology at Pitt as well as an investigator at UPMC Hillman, will take over the lead position on July 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler County seeing success after launch of 911 texting service

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Butler County Emergency Services said texting 911 has been very successful since the new service launched months ago. Now, they want to remind people this life-saving measure is available. Texting 911 is making it easier to get in touch with first responders when you need...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Police and mayoral departures show public services needs

That’s what Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert told WESA in July 2021. He was talking about how his officers were retiring, resigning or otherwise leaving their jobs. He attributed it largely to taking other law enforcement jobs. On May 27, Schubert announced he was leaving the Pittsburgh Bureau of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Port Authority rebrands as Pittsburgh Regional Transit

The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Thursday morning it will now be called the Pittsburgh Regional Transit. In a press conference Thursday, now Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials say the new name and brand "better reflects the services, values, and location of who we are and what we do every day."
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghgreenstory.com

Tishman Speyer Accelerates Transformation of 178-acre Urban Brownfield into 21st Century Innovation Hub

Global real estate developer and owner of Rockefeller Center in New York City and Mission Rock in San Francisco to lead transformation of Hazelwood Green into a neighborhood centered on innovation, sustainability and community connectedness. The Almono Limited Partnership – owners of Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood Green – and Carnegie Mellon University...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

WATCH LIVE: Westmoreland Airshow

LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Westmoreland Airshow is happening on June 11 and 12 at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport! WTAJ will be livestreaming the event on both days in the video player above with the opening ceremony scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. A full schedule of events for Saturday can be found here […]
LATROBE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

This Old Pittsburgh House: The Realtor’s Court On The Hill

Handley Court, the hilltop French Normandy-style estate in Fox Chapel where Dana and Duffy Hanna are raising their three children, has many apparent charms. Rustic and elegant, the sprawling seven-bedroom property at the top of Pasadena Drive has half-timbered white stucco walls topped with slate roofs and a jaunty ornamental turret. Built in 1923, it hugs three sides of a large central courtyard paved with granite Belgian block. Stone steps circling a fountain at the open end lead up to a walled formal lawn and gardens planted with several varieties of peonies.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
111K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy