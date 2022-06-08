United Steelworkers, USFL players file petition for representation election

United Steelworkers from Point Park, February 2021. United Steelworkers from Point Park, February 2021.

PITTSBURGH — The United Steelworkers announced on Monday that the players in the United States Football League have voted in favor of union representation in an election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board.

USW, which is based in Pittsburgh but represents 850,000 employees across various different industries, filed a petition for representation election in coordination with the United Football Players Association on behalf of the 360 USFL players.

